SARS-CoV-2

An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. 

 NIAID/NIH via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,438 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 14, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,438 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 73,030 102 479
Argyle 383 0 2
Aubrey 485 1 2
Bartonville 147 0
Carrollton 6,670 11 46
Celina 180 1
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,301 3 13
Copper Canyon 134 0
Corinth 1,871 3 13
Cross Roads 134 0 2
Dallas 717 0 10
Denton 11,227 13 128
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 251 0
Flower Mound 6,224 5 30
Fort Worth 1,281 0 5
Frisco 4,740 15 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 104 0
Hickory Creek 426 0 1
Highland Village 1,329 2 8
Justin 517 1 9
Krugerville 136 2 1
Krum 498 0 2
Lake Dallas 684 1 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,046 6 68
Little Elm 4,151 7 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 544 1 4
Oak Point 341 0
Pilot Point 456 3 12
Plano 208 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 296 0 2
Providence Village 615 6 1
Roanoke 901 0 2
Sanger 773 1 4
Shady Shores 211 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,106 0 1
Unincorporated 10,391 20 48

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!