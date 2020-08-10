Denton County Public Health on Monday announced 101 more locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That brings the countywide total to 7,745 confirmed infections among residents, 2,981 of whom were estimated to be actively battling an infection by Monday afternoon.
That represents the smallest number of actively infected locals reported in the county since July 29. The number of newly infected locals has decreased drastically since late July.
This past week saw the largest number of the county’s “gold standard” virus tests conducted. At 17,395 tests, the week dwarfed the previous record of 6,644 tests conducted in the previous week.
Twenty of the newly infected county residents announced Monday live in Denton; 14 live in Lewisville; and 13 are from unincorporated portions of Denton County.