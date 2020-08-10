AP_20190654715942.jpg

Shania Dod opens a test kit to collect a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Houston.

 David J. Phillip/AP file photo

Denton County Public Health on Monday announced 101 more locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That brings the countywide total to 7,745 confirmed infections among residents, 2,981 of whom were estimated to be actively battling an infection by Monday afternoon.

That represents the smallest number of actively infected locals reported in the county since July 29. The number of newly infected locals has decreased drastically since late July.

This past week saw the largest number of the county’s “gold standard” virus tests conducted. At 17,395 tests, the week dwarfed the previous record of 6,644 tests conducted in the previous week.

Twenty of the newly infected county residents announced Monday live in Denton; 14 live in Lewisville; and 13 are from unincorporated portions of Denton County.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 10

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 7,745 101 62
Argyle 38 1
Aubrey 51 2 1
Bartonville 15 0
Carrollton 777 6 8
Celina 12 0
Coppell 5 0
The Colony 493 6 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 173 3 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 229 1 5
Denton 1,475 20 18
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 425 6 1
Fort Worth 100 1
Frisco 337 3 3
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 31 1
Highland Village 91 0
Justin 27 1
Krugerville 7 1
Krum 47 1
Lake Dallas 103 1
Lakewood Village 4 0
Lewisville 1,245 14 12
Little Elm 412 8 2
Northlake 26 0
Oak Point 25 1
Pilot Point 60 3
Plano 26 3
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 19 0 1
Providence Village 45 0
Roanoke 57 2 1
Sanger 79 1
Shady Shores 21 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 80 2
Unincorporated 1,047 13 4

