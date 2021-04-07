Virus Outbreak

An electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, in orange. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,824 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 7, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 72,422 101 476
Argyle 379 0 2
Aubrey 477 0 1
Bartonville 146 0
Carrollton 6,610 3 46
Celina 176 0
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,272 4 13
Copper Canyon 133 0
Corinth 1,857 2 13
Cross Roads 133 0 2
Dallas 710 1 10
Denton 11,158 16 128
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 247 0
Flower Mound 6,165 5 30
Fort Worth 1,273 2 5
Frisco 4,670 26 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 101 0
Hickory Creek 425 0 1
Highland Village 1,312 1 8
Justin 516 0 9
Krugerville 134 1 1
Krum 496 0 2
Lake Dallas 681 1 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 9,971 8 68
Little Elm 4,114 4 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 535 2 4
Oak Point 339 2
Pilot Point 452 0 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 290 0 2
Providence Village 607 2 1
Roanoke 898 0 2
Sanger 770 1 4
Shady Shores 210 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,103 1 1
Unincorporated 10,304 19 47

