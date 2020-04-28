County officials announced 14 patients newly recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday — 10 of them at the Denton State Supported Living Center.
Denton County Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said 10 of the center’s residents were added to the recovered list, increasing the living center’s total to 11.
The county also announced 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including seven in Denton, bringing the cumulative countywide case total to 738. Meanwhile, the total number of patients listed as recovered — 358 — nearly matches the county’s active case total, 360.
Although the active case total decreased by one and newly recovered cases increased, Rainey said that occasionally, a person may seek testing late in the onset of their symptoms or a laboratory may have a significant backlog in tests.
“This leads to DCPH receiving positive lab results on or after the community member has recovered,” she said in an email.
Area cities with new cases Tuesday include The Colony (2), Little Elm (1), and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (1) and Frisco (1), while another case was reported from unincorporated Denton County. Denton reported the highest share with seven new cases Tuesday, increasing the citywide total to 137; however, about 44.5% have recovered.
No new cases were reported from either residents or staff members at the Denton State Supported Living Center. The total number of residents with active infections of the novel coronavirus is 43. The total number of staff members with confirmed infections remains at 61; however, 14 employees who live outside Denton County are not included in the county’s totals.
No new cases were reported from any of the county’s 105 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, where the number of infected residents stands at 19. Also, no new cases were reported at Denton County Jail.
A total of 616 individuals’ initial isolation status is listed as in home or facility isolation, while 121 have been hospitalized with the virus and one case is still pending an investigation.
On Tuesday, Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson said that the first drive-thru testing clinic for COVID-19 will be offered to the public on Saturday at the public health office.
However, with only 200 tests available, Richardson said people must register in advance and that testing will be criteria-based.
Eligibility for testing includes showing symptoms within the past seven days; being employed as either a first responder or health care worker; being older than 65 or having underlying conditions.
To register, call 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no costs associated with being tested.