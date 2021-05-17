Virus testing

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y.

 AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,224 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 17, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 75,469 105 546 10
Argyle 399 1 3
Aubrey 514 0 3 1
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,922 13 52
Celina 186 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,424 1 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,936 4 13
Cross Roads 139 2 2
Dallas 731 0 10
Denton 11,607 14 148 6
DSSLC 218 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 268 0
Flower Mound 6,434 7 34
Fort Worth 1,333 3 8
Frisco 4,868 4 38
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 112 0
Hickory Creek 436 0 2 1
Highland Village 1,374 1 8
Justin 539 0 9
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 511 0 2
Lake Dallas 705 0 2
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,369 16 75
Little Elm 4,287 3 13
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 567 3 4
Oak Point 350 1 1
Pilot Point 462 0 14
Plano 210 0 10
Ponder 190 0
Prosper 300 0 2
Providence Village 629 3 2
Roanoke 936 4 2
Sanger 787 0 7 1
Shady Shores 220 2 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,135 2 5
Unincorporated 10,791 21 54 1

