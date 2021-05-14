Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,295 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
10 more COVID-19 deaths, seven of them in Denton
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 14, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,295 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|75,364
|57
|536
|10
|Argyle
|398
|0
|3
|Aubrey
|514
|1
|2
|Bartonville
|152
|0
|Carrollton
|6,909
|7
|52
|Celina
|186
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,423
|1
|13
|Copper Canyon
|135
|0
|1
|Corinth
|1,932
|3
|13
|Cross Roads
|137
|0
|2
|Dallas
|731
|0
|10
|Denton
|11,593
|7
|142
|6
|DSSLC
|218
|0
|4
|1
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|268
|0
|Flower Mound
|6,427
|7
|34
|Fort Worth
|1,330
|3
|8
|Frisco
|4,864
|0
|38
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|112
|0
|Hickory Creek
|436
|0
|1
|Highland Village
|1,373
|2
|8
|Justin
|539
|0
|9
|Krugerville
|143
|0
|1
|Krum
|511
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|705
|2
|2
|Lakewood Village
|46
|0
|Lewisville
|10,353
|9
|75
|1
|Little Elm
|4,284
|8
|13
|New Fairview
|9
|0
|Northlake
|564
|1
|4
|Oak Point
|349
|0
|1
|Pilot Point
|462
|0
|14
|Plano
|210
|0
|10
|Ponder
|190
|0
|Prosper
|300
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|626
|0
|2
|1
|Roanoke
|932
|1
|2
|Sanger
|787
|1
|6
|Shady Shores
|218
|0
|2
|Southlake
|50
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,133
|0
|5
|Unincorporated
|10,770
|4
|53
|1
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County: Best in North Texas
Spotlight on Lake Dallas
Log In and Learn - Denton ISD Students issued laptops
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Argyle's Nate Atwood named Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 4A Player of the Year
- How bad is the air in Denton? Enough to turn off some businesses
- Everybody knows Mindy
- Ex-Denton High teacher arrested on improper relationship charges
- Blotter: Minor allegedly drove drunk, then fled after striking car
- UNT lifts outdoor mask requirement; TWU, NCTC stay the course
- UNT regents approve two new degrees
- Lake Dallas mayor resigns
Most Popular
Articles
- Food distribution company plans to make Denton home, offer high-paying jobs
- Missing Denton girl last seen Tuesday morning
- Insight Denton: No, those flashing lights at Kroger are not to deter birds
- Guyer's Brynn Brown runs fastest time in United States this year, wins 6A title in 1,600
- Former Carrollton mayoral candidate indicted on 109 felony voter fraud charges
- Denton police launch crackdown on illegal gambling machines
- Jerry Jones heads to Denton County for latest industrial property play
- Found photos: Former North Texas residents turn intimate snapshots into book & film
- Pay raises and COVID-19 bonuses likely across Denton ISD
- Guyer's Brynn Brown sets new state record, wins 6A championship in 3,200
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.