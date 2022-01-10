DALLAS — About 1 in 4 patients hospitalized in North Texas have COVID-19, as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and the rest of the country.
Mounting coronavirus hospitalizations are putting an increased burden on the area’s health care system, which is struggling to cope as members of already-limited staffs continue to contract the virus, North Texas doctors and health experts said.
More than 340 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing North Texas’ total to 3,359 concurrent patients, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council. Of those cases, 250 are at Parkland Health & Hospital System, up 37 from Friday’s total of 213.
The percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will likely continue to increase for the next few weeks, researchers say.
Early research indicates that omicron causes less severe illness than previous variants. But because omicron is highly contagious and because of the sheer volume of people infected with the virus, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is still likely to surpass previous peaks.
A new forecast from University of Texas Southwestern researchers, released Monday and based on data through Jan. 6, projects that the number of Dallas County COVID-19 hospitalized patients will pass 2,000 by the end of January. There were over 900 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Dallas County on Jan. 6.
In Tarrant County, that number could exceed 2,500 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the same time by the end of the month.
Even though hospitalizations are one of the key metrics for determining the severity of this surge, COVID-19 infection rates can also be used to indicate the level of community spread seen in North Texas.
More than 10,000 new infections per day are expected in Dallas County by the end of January, which would far surpass the peak during last fall’s delta surge, according to the UT Southwestern forecast. Tarrant County is projected to see greater than 8,000 new infections per day.
The total number of occupied beds and intensive care unit beds in the area has stayed relatively flat in the past month or so, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a crisis facing hospitals, health experts said.
COVID-19 patients need more resources and staff support than non-COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, health care workers, already in short supply, are catching the virus at much higher rates than with previous variants, taking them out of work, said Dr. Joseph Chang, Parkland’s chief medical officer.
The share of total hospitalized patients who are COVID-19-positive is critical to understanding the pressure felt by hospitals. COVID-19-positive patients have to be isolated and health care staff have to safely don and remove extensive amounts of personal protective equipment to treat them. They can also require more medications and nurse assessments, Chang said.
“A typical … COVID patient is about the same as any patient. But if the COVID patient is on higher levels of oxygen, then the workload doubles,” he said. “If they go to the [intensive care unit], it’s obviously even more than that.”
More than 40% of adult ICU patients in North Texas have COVID-19 as of Monday. ICU patients currently hospitalized with omicron, which appears to cause milder illness than previous variants, seem to be faring better than ICU patients seen during the delta variant, said Steve Love, president and CEO of the D-FW Hospital Council.
“When I talk to the doctors, some of the people in the ICU with COVID are not necessarily on ventilators, like when delta was at its height,” he said. “They’re still in the ICU and have COVID, but they’re not as sick with COVID as previous surges.”
Some areas of the health system are seeing more patients than others, including emergency departments. Hospital staff are fielding sharp increases in the number of people coming to hospitals for COVID-19 testing, Love said.
“The good news is, we’re treating some people in the emergency room and they’re able to go home, they don’t have to be admitted,” he said. “But we’re needing extra staff in that emergency room area to handle the surge of outpatient people.”
Overall, the North Texas area is down about 15% in health care staff because they have contracted COVID-19 or other illnesses, Love said.
Even if hospitals have enough open beds, “if you don’t have the health care personnel needed to take care of those patients, it doesn’t do you much good right now,” said Catherine Troisi, infectious disease epidemiologist with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
Some 1,000 state-supplied traveling nurses are expected to arrive this week to help stretched-thin hospital staffs. Still, that’s likely not enough to make up for all of the shortages across the entire trauma service area, Love said.
There are 124 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Texas right now, down from 131 on Friday. Of those patients, 37 are at Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, with six in the pediatric ICU and one in the neonatal ICU. At Dallas-based Children’s Health, 66 pediatric patients were hospitalized as of Sunday.
“I’m hoping [pediatric hospitalizations] won’t continue to increase,” Love said. “Let’s hope we can begin to see some stabilization.”