Denton ISD employees could receive $1,000 if they’re put out of work by COVID-19.
School board members unanimously approved an emergency relief fund for employees during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Board members agreed to set aside $200,000 from the general fund to fuel the emergency relief fund. More than 4,000 people were employed by the district this time last year.
Chris Bomberger, executive director over child nutrition, explained the fund is meant to help employees out if they contract COVID-19 “and your illness progresses to a point where you’re not able to work.”
It is meant to help fill some of the gaps in financial assistance if the Families First Coronavirus Response Act is allowed to expire at the end of the year.
Denton ISD’s relief fund is now authorized through June 30, 2021.
In practice, an employee confirmed to have COVID-19 would need to apply to the federal Family Medical Leave Act and be accepted. Those employed for less than one year will be ineligible for the federal benefits, but they must apply anyway. Those new hires will still be eligible for emergency funds through Denton ISD, provided they’ve worked for the district for 30 days by the time they apply.
Bomberger told board members the $1,000 would not be taxable, so recipients would get the full amount.