The North Texas softball team will finish off its regular season this week with a home series against Marshall.
The Mean Green have a chance to make it a memorable one. UNT enters the week in a tie with Louisiana Tech for first place in the Conference USA West Division standings at 15-6.
The Lady Techsters have the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Mean Green after winning two out of three games in a series earlier this spring. UNT still has a chance to win a championship if everything works out, largely because of the contributions of a loaded sophomore class.
We look at the group today in a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
UNT coach Rodney DeLong knew he had something special with the group and threw players like Kailey Gamble and Mikayla Smith into the fire right away last year. The experience they gained is paying dividends for the Mean Green, who are once again among the best teams in C-USA.
UNT's hope is to break through this year for an NCAA regional tournament bid for the first time in program history in addition to another C-USA title.
There was quite a bit of news that came down on the UNT football front over the last week while the focus was on the school's spring sports.
Former UNT greats Dion Novil and DeAndre Torrey signed free agent contracts with Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets, respectively. Makyle Sanders later signed with Carolina Panthers.
The Mean Green also picked up defensive end Mazin Richards, who is one of the more interesting recruits UNT has landed in recent years. Richards was a standout at Eastern New Mexico, a Division II school, and is making the jump to the Division I level.
Wide receiver Detraveon Brown had knee surgery this past week to repair the anterior cruciate ligament he tore during spring practice.
The UNT men's basketball team also had an eventful week. The Mean Green landed North Dakota State transfer guard Tyree Eady.
Eady will help fill the void left by the departure of Mardrez McBride, who is headed to Georgia as a graduate transfer. McBride announced his destination this week.
Former UNT guards DJ Draper and JJ Murray also unveiled plans to put a team together for The Basketball Tournament. The annual event that awards $1 million to the winner will take place this summer.
Bleed Green announced on Tuesday that Zachary Simmons, a former UNT center, has signed on to play for the team.
And those are just a few of the stories that have appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle's website this week. Be sure to check out the rest at the bottom of this email.
— Brett Vito