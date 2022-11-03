cook childrens

Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth has seen a dramatic increase in RSV cases.

 Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth has activated internal disaster procedures due to the high volume of patients amid a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, the hospital announced Thursday.

More than 620 patients arrived at Cook Children’s emergency department in the last 24 hours.

