Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth has activated internal disaster procedures due to the high volume of patients amid a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, the hospital announced Thursday.
More than 620 patients arrived at Cook Children’s emergency department in the last 24 hours.
That volume “is an amazing number of patients, which causes definitely a logistical challenge in being able to see that many patients and move them through our system,” said Dr. Daniel Guzman, a pediatric emergency medicine physician. “It also puts a strain on the rest of the hospital as well.”
Guzman said this is the first time since an H1N1 outbreak about four to five years ago that the pediatric facility activated the procedures, which allow it to mobilize more nurses and doctors to treat the large number of patients coming into the emergency department and pediatric intensive care unit.
Children’s hospitals across North Texas and the U.S. are struggling to care for the large number of patients with RSV, which can cause severe illness for babies and children with compromised immune systems. About 95% of pediatric beds in the North Texas region are occupied, according to Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council data.
RSV cases are rising unseasonably early this year as parents and children largely return to their normal pre-pandemic school and activity schedules. Health experts say children are finally catching the viruses they hadn’t previously contracted during COVID-19-induced shutdowns.
Children’s Health in Dallas reported 344 patients tested positive for RSV in the week ending Nov. 2, compared to just 92 patients in the same week in 2021.
The health system did not respond to requests for average emergency department wait times or comment on whether the health system plans to implement emergency procedures to address the high volume of patients.
”Our wait times vary as we triage patients based on the level of care they need,” the health system said in a statement. “We can confirm that similar to pediatric health systems across the country, we are seeing a significant increase in our emergency room wait times due to an influx of respiratory and additional viruses.”
Cook Children’s and Children’s Health see many of the pediatric RSV cases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
For most people, RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms, including a stuffy nose, cough and fever, but the virus can be serious or even fatal for vulnerable groups.
Cook Children’s pediatrician Dr. Kara Starnes urged families with children experiencing mild illnesses or injuries to contact their pediatrician’s office before going to the emergency department, which can have wait times ranging from eight to 12 hours.
“Please understand that kids with more severe illnesses or injuries will be seen first, and this may mean a really long wait time for those who have minor illnesses,” Starnes said.
Symptoms of severe illness can include hard and fast breathing, not drinking normally and not urinating normally, Guzman said.
“If they just have a fever, they just have a cough and congestion, and they’re otherwise looking well, we don’t necessarily need to come to the [emergency department] for an evaluation,” he said.
RSV tests are also in short supply, but Starnes said a positive RSV test likely wouldn’t change how a patient would be treated in the pediatrician’s office or hospital. Cook Children’s is reserving tests for the sickest and youngest patients.
The number of flu cases, though relatively low, is also increasing much faster than in years prior. Dallas County reported 111 positive flu tests in the week ending Oct. 22, compared to just 10 positive tests in the same week in 2021.
“In talking to our adult hospitals, their emergency departments are seeing an uptick in the number of flu cases. The question is whether we are going to have more flu, not only in kids, but also in adults,” said Steve Love, president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council.
The best way to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is to promote regular hand washing, coughing into a tissue or elbow, staying home when sick and avoiding touching your face, said Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas’ top health official. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are also available.
Anyone 6 months and older can receive the flu shot and the initial COVID-19 vaccine series. The new bivalent booster dose, which protects against both the original and omicron COVID-19 strains, is available for anyone 5 and older who received their previous COVID-19 dose at least two months prior.
Guzman said that the Cook Children’s staff is working hard to accommodate so many sick children and asked for grace from families coming to the hospital.
“Please be kind to those who are trying to help you guys through the process,” he said. “We understand how frustrating it can be and how important that each child’s care is, and so we don’t take that for granted. We want you to know that we are here for you.”