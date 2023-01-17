Florida International seemed to have North Texas cornered on Monday night in Miami.
The Mean Green were down eight with just under eight minutes left. Under normal circumstances in college basketball, that deficit wouldn’t have seemed insurmountable.
For UNT, it looked something like the climb to the top of your nearest mountain. The Mean Green, after all, are ranked last nationally in pace of play out of 363 teams and often make your average slug seem speedy.
UNT wasn’t about to change its approach. It’s not in their nature, or coach Grant McCasland’s for that matter.
The Mean Green doubled down instead on what they do. They put the clamps on FIU and pulled out a 64-57 win that pushed UNT to 15-4 on the season and 6-2 in Conference USA play.
The Panthers scored just four points over the last 7 minutes and 58 seconds.
The performance was just the latest in a series of great outings for the Mean Green, who are once again one of the elite defensive teams in college basketball heading into a game against Rice on Thursday night at the Super Pit.
UNT led the country in scoring defense last season when the Mean Green allowed just 55.7 points per game and have picked up where they left off, despite losing a couple their top defensive players from a year ago.
UNT ranks third nationally this year at 54.4 points allowed per game.
“The culture here makes the difference,” forward Aaron Scott said. “The coaches bring in new players who will play defense. Those guys caught on and picked up our culture.”
Culture is the word UNT’s coaches and players often come back to when they talk about what has made the Mean Green a defensive juggernaut under McCasland.
UNT’s entire approach as a program is based on its ability to defend.
McCasland and associate head coach Ross Hodge, UNT’s defacto defensive coordinator, have run the same system for years. Hodge learned the scheme from Texas Tech coach Mark Adams.
The more time UNT’s players have had to work in the system, the better they have become. The Mean Green recruit players who fit their approach that is based on keeping opponents out of the paint and the middle of the floor.
Those who aren’t naturally great defenders like Tylor Perry, UNT’s 5-foot-11 offensive sparkplug, work incessantly to become the best they can be.
“Staff consistency has been the biggest component of our consistency defensively,” McCasland said. “After our game against Middle Tennessee, Tylor talked about the adjustments coach Hodge made. Our staff with coach Hodge, coach B [Matt Braeuer] and AC [assistant coach Achoki Moikobu], put a lot of emphasis on that end. That continuity is what gives you the best chance to maintain success.”
It certainly has helped UNT adjust to a new lineup this season. The Mean Green lost a couple of the seniors who helped make them an elite team defensively last season.
JJ Murray led UNT with 49 steals a year ago, when Thomas Bell finished with 29 steals and 27 blocks.
UNT was also without point guard Rubin Jones early in the season as he recovered from offseason knee surgery.
The Mean Green have filled those voids with a host of talented newcomers, including transfer guards Kai Huntsberry and Tyree Eady.
Eady was a member of the Summit League All-Defensive Team last season at North Dakota State. Huntsberry came in from Mary, a Division II school.
“I always liked playing defense, but I didn’t play as hard defensively last year as I do now,” Huntsberry said. “I wanted to prove that I could play at this level.
“I’ve always loved playing defense. That’s something I pride myself in.”
That approach has helped Huntsberry fit in with a defense-first team.
“We emphasize defense every day in practice,” Scott said. “The guys who came in were good defenders but had to learn how to be in the right spots in our system. They got confused at times the first couple of weeks but bought in. Now they know it.”
The learning process wasn’t always easy for the players UNT is depending on to replace Murray and Bell.
“The system was hard at first,” Huntsberry said. “We have to make sure our rotations are right. We want them to be perfect, but it’s really about playing hard and smart. You are going to mess things up every once in a while. You have to continue to fight through it.”
Meeting that goal and helping UNT remain among the best defensive teams in the country isn’t always easy.
Perry has become a better on-ball defender, thanks to the time he has put in. Jones played on a Houston Yates team that pressed the entire game and frequently scored 100 points in games. He had to adjust to playing a halfcourt game and defending in a different type of game.
McCasland has Scott defending point guards at times, something the 6-foot-7 sophomore never did in high school.
UNT’s players have adjusted while helping keep the Mean Green near the top of the national rankings in scoring defense.
“Everyone is held accountable,” McCasland said. “No one gets to take possessions off. The guys buy in because they want to be a part of winning.”