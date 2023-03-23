fatal crash

Cleanup continues on Interstate 35W near Northside Drive in Fort Worth after a 133-car pile-up early Thursday morning, February 11, 2021.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

The company responsible for maintaining the roadway where a massive, deadly pileup occurred on an icy Fort Worth toll road failed to “effectively monitor and address roadway conditions” during a 2021 winter storm, according to a new report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pileup — which began about 6 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2021 — sent 130 vehicles sliding across a stretch of toll lanes on Interstate 35W. Heaps of vehicles stretched for 1,100 feet after the crash, one of the deadliest in Texas history. Six people died and dozens were injured.

