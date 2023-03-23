The company responsible for maintaining the roadway where a massive, deadly pileup occurred on an icy Fort Worth toll road failed to “effectively monitor and address roadway conditions” during a 2021 winter storm, according to a new report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The pileup — which began about 6 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2021 — sent 130 vehicles sliding across a stretch of toll lanes on Interstate 35W. Heaps of vehicles stretched for 1,100 feet after the crash, one of the deadliest in Texas history. Six people died and dozens were injured.
The NTSB found that the North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners, a consortium of companies that built and operates the TEXPress toll lanes, contributed to unsafe conditions by failing to address the roadway conditions.
NTE spokesperson Robert Hinkle said in an emailed statement that the company is “disappointed and strongly disagrees with” certain parts of the report’s conclusion.
“Given the extraordinary circumstances, we are confident in the actions taken by the company,” Hinkle wrote. “In particular, we want to reaffirm that we fully activated our winter storm program leading up to and throughout the winter storm event, and that we coordinate with TxDOT on best practices for snow and ice control in North Texas.”
According to the report, the company’s pretreatment of roads Feb. 9 was “reasonable and consistent with federal and state guidelines” in response to initial winter weather warnings. The NTE pretreated roads with a brine or salt solution approximately 44 hours before the crash.
Hinkle said the company pretreated the entire length of the corridor “well within the prescribed pretreatment window and during the storm.” He added that crews monitored the entire length of the interstate corridor, including elevated areas, to see any potential ice formation.
But the NTSB found the NTE’s monitoring process was “deficient” because, as conditions deteriorated, personnel did not identify the elevated portion of the road where the crash took place as a place needing additional deicing treatment.
Hinkle said video footage from the morning of the crash “confirmed that precipitation began mere minutes before” the crash began.
“Our technicians patrolling I-35W did not observe any previous precipitation at the accident location within 45 minutes of the first indication of rain in the incident area,” Hinkle said.
Training provided by the company was “insufficient” to prepare employees to monitor road conditions, and if sensors had been installed near the crash and on maintenance vehicles, personnel would have had additional data to determine that the road needed treatment, according to the report.
In January, the NTSB released a 1,400-page report that provided transcripts of witness interviews and details about how the roads were treated. Families and victims of the crash have faulted the NTE for not properly sanding or preparing the tollway before the freeze.
The board determined in the new report that the crash’s probable cause was “ice accumulation on the elevated roadway,” which led drivers to lose control of their vehicles.
Employees gave “conflicting reports” about whether methods of checking for moisture or ice were addressed during training, according to the NTSB. At the time of the crash, employees primarily relied on visual observation, brake checking and the use of handheld thermometers to detect moisture and ice on roadways, the report says.
The morning of Feb. 11, the NTE activated cautionary signs warning motorists of icy conditions.
The report says speed contributed to the severity of the crash. Had drivers been traveling slower, they would have had more time to react on the icy roads or avoid crashes ahead, and the crashes would have been less severe, according to the NTSB report.
About 15 minutes before the pileup, the average speed of vehicles driving on the road was 65 mph in the right lane and 82 in the left lane, according to highway sensors installed by the private toll road operator. The average speed briefly soared to 103 mph at 5:59 a.m., about 12 minutes before the crash began, according to the January report.
The speed limit is 75 mph, and the road has warning signs that caution “Bridge may ice in cold weather,” the report says. Technologies such as changing speed limit signs and speed safety cameras may have been more likely to slow down drivers, the NTSB said.
The NTSB issued three new recommendations to the state of Texas after its investigation, which include a statewide plan to install environmental sensor stations that would enable a timely response to hazardous road conditions.
The recommendations also include a “comprehensive winter weather training program” for private and state-regulated toll facilities and for the state to enact legislation that allows the installation of speed-limit signs that can be changed depending on road conditions.
NTE changed some of its winter weather operations after the crash, adding weather sensors and maintenance vehicles, and revising its employee training to include new technologies and processes for monitoring roads.
The “improvements in training should make [the company] more capable of monitoring and addressing winter weather conditions,” the NTSB report said.
NTSB timeline of events
In its report, the NTSB provides an estimated timeline of events leading up to the deadly 2021 pileup.
Feb. 8, 10:32 a.m. — NTE receives first winter weather alert from the National Weather Service about cold temperatures and possible precipitation.
Feb. 9, 3:40 a.m.— NWS advises freezing rain and sleet starting late Feb. 10 and into Feb. 11 with freezing temperatures.
Feb. 9, 10:12 a.m. — NTE technicians pre-treat traffic lanes in future crash area with brine solution.
Feb. 10, 8:20 p.m. — NTE begins displaying “WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY” message on signs near the crash site.
Day of the crash, Feb. 11:
1:34–2:10 a.m. — Light mist and freezing rain occur.
2:53–4:53 a.m. — Light mist and fog reported.
3:40 a.m. — Near future crash site, NTE signs display message: “ICY CONDITIONS EXIST/PLEASE USE CAUTION.”
5:15 a.m. — NTE employees treat road 2 miles south of crash area, drive north on I-35W and through crash site. Workers don’t detect moisture or ice.
6:04 a.m. — Multi-vehicle crash begins in the southbound toll lanes of I-35W.