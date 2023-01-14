Nova
Nova, the clouded leopard who escaped from the Dallas Zoo, rests on a branch on Saturday after she was reunited with her sister in their repaired enclosure.

 Shafkat Anowar/The DallasMorning News

Nova, the clouded leopard found on Dallas Zoo grounds after an hours-long search that spurred a criminal investigation, was reunited with her sister Saturday, and police said a cut fence similar to the one she escaped from was discovered on a habitat for a small species of monkeys.

The 4-year-old cat was reported missing Friday morning from an enclosure authorities believe was intentionally cut open. The zoo announced it had closed at 10:20 a.m. following a “code blue,” or an alert issued when non-dangerous animals are unaccounted for, but police records indicate officers were dispatched to the zoo about 7:20 a.m.

