In a first-of-its-kind deal for Dallas, the city has acquired some market-rate apartments in North Dallas to turn into affordable housing in response to soaring rental costs across the area.

An affiliate of the city of Dallas’ Housing Finance Corp. acquired the 322-unit Briscoe Apartments near LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway, directly across the street from Costco Wholesale. The deal closed Dec. 1. The seller was Madera Residential, a real estate investment firm based in Lubbock.

