Pediatric COVID-19 infections currently account for about a third of all cases in Dallas County, a pandemic high for the age group, according to data from the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.

More than 3,465, or 33%, of the county’s 10,538 cases are in children ages 0 to 17. Cases in school-age groups have rapidly increased in the last two weeks, jumping 75% for adolescents ages 14 to 17 from the week ending Aug. 26 to the week ending Sept. 1 and 61% for children ages 5 to 13 in that same time period.

