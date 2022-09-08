Pediatric COVID-19 infections currently account for about a third of all cases in Dallas County, a pandemic high for the age group, according to data from the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.
More than 3,465, or 33%, of the county’s 10,538 cases are in children ages 0 to 17. Cases in school-age groups have rapidly increased in the last two weeks, jumping 75% for adolescents ages 14 to 17 from the week ending Aug. 26 to the week ending Sept. 1 and 61% for children ages 5 to 13 in that same time period.
While pediatric COVID-19 cases are climbing, other age groups have been trending downward for the last month since an early summer surge in cases led by the highly contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. It’s a pattern that Parkland Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang said he hasn’t seen up until this point in the pandemic.
“We used to see the rise exclusively in the elderly at the beginning, and then as we got into delta and omicron we saw rises in every single group. But this is really the only time that we’ve seen the rise solely in 17-year-old folks and younger,” he said.
The spike in infections among school-aged children is likely attributable to the recent return to school and to the relatively low vaccination rate among younger age groups, said Steve Miff, president and CEO of PCCI. Dallas County had a similar increase in pediatric cases around the same time last year, although those cases didn’t account for as large of a share of the area’s total infections.
COVID-19 vaccine uptake among children has been slow compared to adults, particularly for children ages 6 months to 4 years. Just over 2% of Dallas County children under 5 have been immunized in the few months since the vaccine was approved for the area’s youngest residents, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.
And only 35% of people in Dallas County who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine have gone on to get a booster dose, which is available to anyone 5 and older.
“We know that with BA.4 and BA.5 that previous infections and vaccinations that happened six or 12 months ago, they’re not as effective at preventing asymptomatic infections,” Miff said. “Amping up protections through booster vaccines is a smart thing to do.”
Just last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized its first update to the vaccine booster doses, a move that was quickly followed by a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in favor of the shots. The new boosters contain half the original vaccine recipe and half protection against BA.4 and BA.5.
The federal government has allotted around 900,000 doses of the boosters to Texas, which are set to arrive at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies in the coming days. Chang said Parkland has not yet received its delivery of the new boosters.
It’s too soon to tell whether North Texas will see another winter spike in COVID-19 cases like the area did last year with the emergence of the omicron variant, Chang said, but it seems likely that the flu will be stronger this year compared to the last two years of the pandemic as public health measures like masking ease.
Flu shots are available, and it is safe to get a flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine together.
“Both of those, however, can give you some symptoms for the first 24 to 36 hours. So I myself will be spreading them out by a week,” Chang said. “I don’t want to have pain on top of pain, but it certainly is safe if you would like to get them at the same time.”