The North Texas football team will play its final home game of the season on Saturday when it hosts Rice, and there's a lot on the line for both teams.
UNT can earn a berth in the Conference USA championship game with a win. Rice needs a win to become bowl eligible with six wins.
A few key UNT players will also be making their final appearance at Apogee Stadium, including linebacker KD Davis. The senior came back for a fifth season with the Mean Green this fall in part to chase UNT's all-time tackles record.
He never anticipated what that chase would entail, including the record set by Byron Gross being adjusted. We take readers through the tale of what transpired today in a story that is available exclusively to our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers.
And in other UNT news this week ...
>> UNT coach Seth Littrell held his weekly press conference on Tuesday following a bye last week. The break seemed to come at a perfect time for the Mean Green for a host of reasons.
>> The UNT men's basketball team hammered Paul Quinn on Tuesday night in a tune-up for the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship later this week. Get a rundown of what transpired in our hoops rewind.
