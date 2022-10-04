Police believe three bodies they found in a north Carrollton house fire Saturday were a father and his two children, who died in a murder-suicide before the blaze.
The son is believed to have killed his father and sister before fatally shooting himself, according to a Tuesday news release from the Carrollton Police Department.
The son was identified as William Randolph Singer, 53. His father was William Roy Singer Jr., 77, and his sister was Cheri Ann Singer, 51.
All three were Carrollton residents. The father and son lived together in the home that caught fire in the 3900 block of Alto Avenue. The daughter lived nearby.
The father and sister both had “obvious signs of trauma” while the son had a gunshot wound to his head, according to the release.
Although police believe the three were dead before the fire, the medical examiner’s determination of official cause and manner of death is pending autopsy results.
A possible motive has not been released by police.
Cheri Ann Singer was a teacher at the Holy Covenant Early Childhood Development Program in Carrollton. The school made a Facebook post Monday evening saying the “community tragically lost one of our own.”
“She was an incredible teacher and co-worker,” the post reads. “Words cannot express how devastated we all are and how much she will be missed. May light shine perpetually on Ms. Singer. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends and all whose lives were made better simply because she was a part of it.”
The school is hosting a service at 2 p.m. Thursday in Singer’s honor.