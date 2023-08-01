The school came to terms with DATCU, a local credit union, to be the new naming rights partner for its stadium. DATCU Stadium will make its debut when the Mean Green host Cal in their season opener on Sept. 2.
The offseason has been an interesting time for UNT and the American Athletic Conference. UNT is one of six schools that joined the league and filled the void when Houston, Cincinnati and UCF left for the Big 12.
Commissioner Mike Aresco hasn't been shy about sharing his view that the American will be a force in the coming years. We talked to Aresco about his stance and to a host of coaches in the league about living up to those expectations at the league's annual media days late last month.
And in other news from the world of UNT athletics this week ...
>> UNT opened fall practice this morning. We previewed fall camp with a look at where the Mean Green stand.
>> UNT picked up commitments from a couple of top Texas high school players this week. Kennedale safety Fredrick Dotie and Sugar Land Dulles tight end Victor Aderungboye will both continue their football careers with the Mean Green.
>> On the basketball front, Bleed Green, the UNT alumni team competing in The Basketball Tournament, is headed to the Final Four. Two more wins and it will take home the $1 million prize for the winner.
Those are just a few of the UNT stories that appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle's website this week. Be sure to check out the rest at the bottom of this email.