The 2,400-acre Fairfield Lake is the centerpiece of the state park, which offers miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

 Maegan Lanham/Texas Parks and Wildlife

Negotiations to save a popular state park south of Dallas have stalled, but Texas lawmakers and state park officials said Thursday they remain hopeful a compromise is possible.

Fairfield Lake State Park closed in late February after the planned sale of the land to a private developer. The 50-year-old park is poised to become an exclusive gated community with multimillion-dollar homes and a private golf course.

