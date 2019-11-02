SUNDAY, NOV. 3
EVENTS
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Nel Dornan Byrd's annual studio tour at 3800 Elm Bottom Circle in Aubrey. See old and new watercolor paintings. Artists are welcome to bring supplies to paint at Byrd's home patio or property. Free.
10:50 a.m. — First Christian Church celebrates All Saints Sunday with worship and New Orleans jazz featuring local musicians. 1203 N. Fulton St. Call 940-566-4990.
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
3 p.m. — UNT Opera presents Mozart's Don Giovanni in Lyric Theatre at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $11-$35. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, NOV. 4
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Learn how to solder at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free, but registration is required. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, NOV. 5
EVENTS
5:15 p.m. — “Guide to Starting a Mobile Food Business" with Amber Fletcher, head of marketing for Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Learn about running a mobile food business, including costs, legal considerations, permits, insurance and more, taste a Fletcher's funnel cake and tour a mobile trailer. Enjoy light snacks and meet other women business owners. Free, but advance registration is required. Visit http://bit.ly/36jd3nB.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Shop and Swap at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For every article of clothing you bring to exchange, you can take one home. Selection depends on donations, and any leftovers will be donated to Denton County Friends of the Family. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — UNT University Singers in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:45 to 9 p.m. — Frisco artist Sudeep Kumar presents information on sketching, including a demonstration and hands-on activity, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Kumar's talk will include information about the Urban Sketchers global community and the local chapter. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. Free for VAST members, $5 for guests. Visit vastarts.org.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Concert Band and University Band in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — Classical guitarist Jérôme Mouffe in concert in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
