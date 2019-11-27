THURSDAY, NOV. 28
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
8:30 a.m. — Downtown Denton Turkey Trot 5K and 1K Kids’ Gobble Wobble starting at 322 E. McKinney St. Presented by the Denton Area Running Club. Registration starts at 7 a.m. on race day. 1K starts at 8:30 a.m.; 5K at 9 a.m. Bring canned good donations for the Denton Community Food Center to receive a raffle ticket for a gift basket. Bring dog food donations for the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center. 5K registration is $35; $20 for ages 13 and younger. 1K registration is $10 for shirt; free without a shirt. Visit www.dentonarearunningclub.org.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The Village Church Denton’s Thanksgiving Community Banquet at Calhoun Middle School, 709 W. Congress St. Free Thanksgiving meal for all. To register to volunteer, visit thevillagedenton.church/event/thanksgiving.
Noon to 2 p.m. — Mr. Chopsticks’ Thanksgiving food for the needy at 1633 Scripture St.
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
CREATIVE THINKING
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — SCRAP Denton's "Buy Nothing, Craft Everything" at 420 S. Bell Ave. Spend a day crafting and make gift tags, wreaths, fabric portraits and felt ornaments. For all ages. $5, or whatever attendees can afford. www.scrapdenton.org.
COMEDY
Six Piece Comedy Deal 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza.
MUSIC
“EDM Infestation" with DJ Miztick, Spacestationz, Onevl, Mr. Kittens, Rohaus, DJ Display, Suyicide Nykk 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $3-$5.
Eleven Hundred Springs 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $13-$18.
Karaoke with Johnny DuBiel 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
FESTIVITIES & FUN
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Denton Community Market's Holiday Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Holiday shopping with extended hours for the market's last date of the season. With holiday music, including Vocal Magic from 10 a.m. to noon, Santa Claus on site for photos, a scavenger hunt and activities.
SCREEN
2 p.m. — Saturday ’60s at the South Branch movie: The Last Man on Earth at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. In this 1964 movie, Vincent Price is a scientist who must survive on an Earth inhabited by vampires. Not rated, 86 minutes. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Bar Band does The Band 4 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
Fisk 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Samus David Jr., Sage Baker, Suburban Wildlife, Rache Ann 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Lorelei K, Polly Anna, Phlowerie 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $7.
MONDAY, DEC. 2
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 to 7 p.m. — “The New Tree Ordinance: How It Works," a town hall with Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Learn Denton plans to preserve and even expand tree canopy under the new ordinance with guest speaker Richard Cannone, deputy director of development services, and Haywood Morgan, Denton’s urban forester.
CREATIVE THINKING
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
CREATIVE THINKING
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Acrylic painting class for ages 18 and up at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Shay Haas of Indigo Easel leads a class on basic painting techniques and art principles. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
2 to 3 p.m. — Homeschool Chess Club for students ages 9-14 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn and practice chess skills. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 p.m. — North Branch Teen Advisory Board for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Help plan teen events and meet new people while earning volunteer hours. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Business Entities: How Do They Work and Do You Need One?" with Christopher B. Henry of Minor & Jester PC, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
MUSIC
Mister Joe's Dixieland Band, Le Not So Hot Klub du Denton 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
WristMeetRazor, Serration, Ballista, Fist of Fury, One in the Chamber, Kurama 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $12.
Street Sects, Fire-Toolz, Filth 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $12-$15.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
KID STUFF
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Read to Rover at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Santa Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, songs and puppets with Santa. Bring your camera to take photos. Best for ages 1-5. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — South Branch Teen Advisory Board for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Help plan teen events and meet new people while earning volunteer hours. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
If Only, If Only; Upsetting, Early Humans, Genius Christ 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $7.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
CREATIVE THINKING
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 — Magazine Day at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. A variety of adult and youth titles from various years will be available. Bring old magazines and leave them for others to take. Leftover magazines will be recycled.
KID STUFF
11 a.m. Dec. 5 — Sensory Story Time for children with special needs at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For ages 3-9. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 — Perot Museum's TECH Truck for ages 6-11 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Engage in hands-on, maker-based science, engineering, technology, art and math experiences. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 — Denton ISD Playdate for children ages 0-6 and their caregivers at McMath Middle School, 1900 Jason Drive. Learned about planned, purposeful play. Denton ISD early childhood educators will be on hand to discuss activities and child development.
YOUTH & TEEN
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Dec. 5 — Color and Chill for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Color, socialize and relax after school. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3 p.m. Dec. 7 — “Create Your Own Snowglobe" for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Design and put together your own snowglobe. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 2:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9 — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT English lecturer Bryan Conn will lead a discussion about the well-lived life and graphic narrative. Free.
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 — “Types of Insurance You as a Small Business Owner Should Consider" with Jeff King of Ramey King Insurance, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 — “Building Your Business Battlecry: A Powerful Brand Story That Actually Works" with Heather Steele of Blue Steele Solutions, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
STAGE
Dec. 6-22 — Greater Lewisville Community Theatre presents Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World at 160 W. Main St. in Old Town Lewisville. Shows are at 8 p.m. Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21; and 3 p.m. Dec. 8, 15 and 22. $20-$25. Visit www.glct.org or call 972-221-7469.
FASHION
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.
MUSIC
DJ Dibbs 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Dirty Earle's Songwriter Roundup with John Earle Mainord, Eric Wade, Frankie J, Coltin Ayres, Sarah Carrino, R.W. Ratcliff, Jesse Thompson, Alexandra Tayara, Nic Harper 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at J&J's Pizza. $5.
UNT Faculty Showcase featuring Marion Powers (vocals), Elliott Scozzaro (saxophone), Luke Berger (drums), Eric Hitt (bass) 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5 at Sweetwater.
Decide Today, Watabou, MoMWow 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Rubber Gloves.
Trauma Ray, Adiobaton, Flowerbed, Desert Museum 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at J&J's Pizza.
“A Brave Combo Christmas!" 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Andy's Bar. $10.
Hen and the Cocks, Phatomelo, Maple 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Rubber Gloves.
Animal Farm (Pink Floyd tribute) 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at Harvest House. $2.
Shiny Around the Edges, Hey Jellie, Eat Avery's Bones, Pollen 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Rubber Gloves. $5.
The Static Creatures, the Infamists, Charlie Blake and the Good Medicine 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at Harvest House. Free.
Sweetwater Sunday Gospel Hour featuring Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Sweetwater.
Bound for Broadway UNT Music Theater Cabaret 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at Sweetwater.
Sara Finkle (EP release), Modern Modem, Vaughn Faison 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Andy's Bar.
Sweetwater Jazz Quartet (Jim Riggs, Neil Slater, Ron Fink, Jeffry Eckels) 7-9 p.m. Dec. 10 at Sweetwater.