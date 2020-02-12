THURSDAY, FEB. 13
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — “Chocolate Factory" for ages 5-10 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Make chocolate creations and play M&M games.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
5:30 p.m. — Gallery talk with artists Robin and Harlan W. Butt at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Denton County Genealogical Society meeting includes “Southern Manuscript Collections," presented by Ari Wilkins, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Visit www.genealogydentontexas.org.
7:30 p.m. — Terri Lyne Carrington Quintet in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $10-$15. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
MUSIC
Kristy Kruger 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Build It With Bricks at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Ages 5 and older can build with the library's Legos. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
MUSIC
“Songs of Love” with Paul Metzger, Ann MacMillan, Michael Baylock and Mike Steinel 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Ronda Ray, Tanner Usery 9 p.m. at Dan’s Silverleaf
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dungeons & Dragons Players at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Players meet once a month to play the fantasy role-playing game. Snacks and lunch provided. Ages 15 and under must have a parent or guardian present. Free tickets will be available at the reference desk at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Book Lovers Repair Workshop, a monthly meetup, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For people who either have a book that needs minor repairs or who want to learn how to do basic repairs. Free; all supplies provided. Ages 14 and older. For questions about your book, contact Leslie Couture at 940-349-8762 or leslie.couture@cityofdenton.com.
2 p.m. and 8 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
6:30 p.m. — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red lens. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
EVENTS
2 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Wood & Wire 9 p.m. at Dan’s Silverleaf.
MONDAY, FEB. 17
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:15 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," led by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 to 5 p.m. — Brick Build Challenge at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Kids ages 7-10 can build with the library's Legos. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "The Human Skeleton" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Wind Ensemble in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. — Sign Language Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
2 p.m. — Book Buzz at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn about good books to read and upcoming releases in all genres. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Brain STEMs for ages 8-14, presented by the UNT Society of Women Engineers, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Think like an engineer to tackle a building challenge. Free, and snacks are provided. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 to 8 p.m. — Birding 101, a free class led by Texas Master Naturalist Scott Kiester, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Pajama Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
Feb. 21-22 — Cinderella Project, hosted by the National Residence Hall Honorary at UNT to help young women find a prom dress, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 21 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22. Donations of formal dresses and accessories are needed. To make a donation, email Ellena Griffiths at untnrhhservice@gmail.com.
Through April 15 — Free tax preparation for qualifying taxpayers available through the United Way of Denton County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. For residents earning up to $58,000 per year. Volunteers are also needed. For sites, dates and times and more information, visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/VITA.
YOUTH & TEEN
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 — TWU's 22nd annual Edible Car Contest in TWU's Multipurpose Classroom and Laboratory Building, 1314 Bell Ave. Teams of students in grades 6-12 can enter for $50 per team; register by Feb. 17. Cash prizes totaling $600 will be awarded. Visit twu.edu/arts-sciences/edible-car-contest.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at Denton Good Samaritan Village, 2500 Hinkle Drive. This month's discussion topic is finding ways to address prejudice in our daily lives and our community. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email Emanda at dentondaughters@gmail.com.
11 a.m. Feb. 27 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “The Roar of Greasepaint: Fifty Years in the Wings" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Mike Barrow presents a look back at Denton Community Theater's history in the community. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
7 p.m. Feb. 27 — “Introducing the Pecan Creek Pollinative Prairie: An Urban North Central Texas Tallgrass Prairie Reconstruction as an Educational Tool," a presentation by Jaime Baxter-Slye, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. The Pollinative Prairie is a 4-acre prairie reconstruction on the UNT campus. Since 2016, the mission of the project has been to increase native plant and animal biodiversity on an urban university campus, while providing an outdoor educational experience and volunteer opportunities. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
3 p.m. March 8 — “Come From Away: The True Story," with retired American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass and husband Tom Stawicki, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. In conjunction with the Dallas tour of the award-winning Broadway musical. Free. Part of Denton Community Theatre's Gold Series. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
STAGE
7 p.m. Feb. 20-22 and 2 p.m. Feb. 22-23 — Liberty Christian School presents The Wizard of Oz at 1301 U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle. $10. Visit www.libertychristian.com/oz.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22 — UNT's First State Series: The Door by Paul Elliott, in Room 127 in UNT's Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $10. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
Feb. 21-March 1 — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22 and Feb. 28-29; and 2 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
Feb. 27-March 1 — UNT Theatre presents Faith, Hope and Charity by Odon von Horvath in the Studio Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.