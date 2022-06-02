Over the Edge will allow participants to rappel down the six-floor Denton Fire Training Tower The Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas — which coordinates the investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases and provides victim services such as medical care and therapy — is celebrating its 25th anniversary on June 11 with a one-of-a-kind fundraising event.
The Center will host Over the Edge from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Denton City Fire Station No. 7. Kristen Howell, CEO for Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, said participants who raise at least $1,000 can rappel down the six-story tall Denton fire training tower.
“We are excited to host our first family-friendly event,” Howell said. “It takes bravery for a child to disclose abuse and begin healing—we can be brave by going over the edge and raising funds to help them heal.”
Howell said the Center’s usual fundraisers include events like galas and breakfasts, but that “having a unique event that families can enjoy makes celebrating the 25th anniversary even more special.”
She added that the Center would like to have 75 rappelers over the course of the event. The $1,000 raised by each participant is the equivalent of 10 therapy sessions for child abuse victims. The Center provides support to rappelers so they can successfully meet their goals.
Howell said the Center is designed to have community support to find a resolution for child abuse cases, and that “the Center is the community’s voice in the response to the crime of child abuse.”
The Center is experiencing an increase in cases, with more families needing services than ever in the Center’s 25 years.
The Center reported a 31.6% increase in total reports of child abuse, rising to 8,838 in 2021 from 2020’s 6,713. More cases also met the Center’s criteria, jumping to 2,403 in 2021 from 1,818 in 2020. Additionally, the Center held 9,056 mental health sessions in 2021, making the Center one of the largest mental health providers in the county.
The Center, founded in 1997, serves child abuse victims in Denton, Wise, and Jack Counties and provides victims assistance, educates adults and children, and coordinates investigations into child abuse. Since then, the Center has served nearly 25,000 child abuse victims.
Howell added that a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control found children who suffered abuse are more likely to drop out of high school, not attend college, have mental health disorders, become addicted to drugs and alcohol, and have a shorter life expectancy.
“We’re actually able to restore a child’s potential,” Howell said.
The Center performs several fundraisers annually, with its most recent event being a clay shoot tournament on March 4. Its gala is scheduled for Oct. 1 and the breakfast fundraiser will be on Nov. 30th.
“We are so excited for Over the Edge—you provide the courage, we’ll provide the rush!” Howell said.
More information on the Over the Edge event can be found at cacnorthtexas.org/overtheedge