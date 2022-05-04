Southwest Airlines’ test run of its new Wi-Fi equipment will be free on 40 of the carrier’s jets. Passengers will receive a prompt when they connect to the planes’ wireless internet and open a browser.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is testing new onboard Wi-Fi on 40 jets and will let passengers and employees use it for free while it experiments with the service.
The Wi-Fi equipment will be tried out to “handle more simultaneous users, faster speeds and new capabilities” as carriers race for better internet access in the air after decades of lagging service.
“This trial will allow customers to stream, browse and engage on the internet at no cost, just like other complimentary services,” said a message to Southwest employees from Tony Roach, vice president of customer experience. “Our goal is to evaluate how the new hardware improves performance while delivering a reliable internet experience used by a large volume of customers.”
Several airlines have talked about upgraded internet service as the industry works to lure back business customers who are still apprehensive about flying after the COVID-19 pandemic brought an uptick in virtual meetings. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told The Wall Street Journal in April that the carrier is looking into adding SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service, following similar moves by Hawaiian Airlines and Dallas-based carrier JSX.
Airlines have always struggled with slow internet connections because of the speed and altitude they are flying. When more than a handful of customers log on to Wi-Fi, service slows considerably.
But airlines are hoping to change that.
Southwest did not give details on what kind of internet hardware it was upgrading to, but free Wi-Fi for everyone on a plane is a good way to test it. The company declined to provide further details on its plans.
Southwest usually charges $8 for inflight internet, but it’s free for “A-List Preferred” loyalty customers.
During the trial, which starts May 4 and runs until June 10, passengers on those 40 jets will get a prompt when they connect to the plane’s wireless internet and open a browser.