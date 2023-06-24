Vinyl Lounge
Buy Now

Vinyl Lounge, located at 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 121, has karaoke is every Sunday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

There are plenty of places in Denton where locals can sing — by themselves or with friends — to their favorite tunes during karaoke night with no shame.

Additionally, there are also open mic nights in Denton where locals can show off their musical or comedic skills to the public.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0