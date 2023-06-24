Partly cloudy skies. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 6:31 pm
There are plenty of places in Denton where locals can sing — by themselves or with friends — to their favorite tunes during karaoke night with no shame.
Additionally, there are also open mic nights in Denton where locals can show off their musical or comedic skills to the public.
Where: 109 Industrial St.
When: Sing, dance or read poetry Mondays from 8 to 11 p.m.
Where: 119 W. Hickory St.
When: Karaoke is every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Where: 113 Avenue A
When: Go to the Fry Street bar for karaoke every Wednesday starting at 9 p.m.
Where: 219 E. Hickory St.
When: Open mic occurs Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to midnight, and karaoke at the Dog is Thursdays from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Where: 200 E. McKinney St.
When: Karaoke is every Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight
Where: 122 W. Mulberry St.
When: Karaoke is every Thursday from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Where: 1212 W. Mulberry St.
When: Karaoke is every Thursday night at 10 p.m.
Where: 119 S. Elm St.
When: Karaoke is every Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Where: 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 121
When: Karaoke is every Sunday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 122 E. McKinney St.
When: Open mic begins Sundays, starting at 8 p.m. for both comedy and music.
When: 331 E. Hickory St.
When: The largest concert venue on this list will host a karaoke night at 9 p.m. on July 11.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
