A few years ago, I wrote an article on wrongful termination with a 12 Days of Christmas theme. I’ve grown older and possibly wiser since that list was published, so this year I’m updating it. Included in the list are some basic legal rules regarding wrongful termination and some less-familiar employment protections. I still recommend spiked eggnog while enjoying the list.
On the First Day of Christmas, the Texas Legislature gave us freedom. Because the word freedom is so easily understood, lawyers call it something different: at-will employment. At-will employment means an employer can fire an employee for any reason or no reason at all. Likewise, an employee can quit a job at any time for any reason or no reason at all. Well almost, keep reading. Finish your first glass of eggnog and pour another.
On the Second Day of Christmas, some employers and employees decided to give up a part of their freedom by entering into employment agreements. Employees and employers can agree to have specific rules that limit the employer’s right to terminate an employee. If you choose to have an employment contract with your employee or employer, it should be in writing. Like any good Christmas list, it should be specific and reviewed by an a0dult, preferably a lawyer. Otherwise, like a Christmas list without important details, you may not get what you expect. If the employment agreement includes non-competition provisions, then I recommend the agreement be reviewed by an adult that is familiar with the Texas Trade Secret Act. Passed in 2013, the Trade Secret Act significantly impacted the rights and duties of employers and employees who enter into non-compete agreements. Generally, it is now easier to hold bad employees responsible for the use of an employer’s trade secrets.
On the Third Day of Christmas, the United States Congress passed Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Title VII, passed in 1964, prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion. But Santa likes small businesses. So Title VII generally does not apply to employers with fewer than 15 employees. The Texas Labor Code includes state law claims that basically mirror Title VII. However, last year, the Texas Legislature broadened the group of persons that can be held responsible for discrimination based on sex. Federal sexual harassment law has never extended liability to anyone other than the employer for wrongful discrimination. Now, under the Texas law, a “person that acts directly in the interest of the employer in relation to the employee” may be liable for failing to adequately address sexual harassment that “reasonably interferes with an employee’s work performance.” If you aren’t sure exactly what that means, you’re in good company.
On the Fourth Day of Christmas, Congress gave us the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA). The FMLA requires covered employers to provide employees with job-protected and unpaid leave for qualified medical and family reasons. The Act allows eligible employees to take up to 12 work weeks of unpaid leave during any 12-month period to attend to the serious health condition of the employee, parent, spouse or child, or for pregnancy or care of a newborn child, or for adoption or foster care of a child. In order to be eligible for FMLA leave, an employee must have been at the business at least 12 months, worked at least 1,250 hours over the past 12 months, and work at a location where the company employs 50 or more employees within 75 miles.
On the Fifth Day of Christmas, in 1985, the Texas Supreme Court gave us the Sabine Pilot decision. Santa is magical, so the days of Christmas don't have to be chronological. The decision in Sabine Pilot simply created protections for employees who refused to perform criminal actions. So don't ask your employees to perform criminal acts. Take Santa for instance — although he breaks into homes all over the world, he does not ask the elves to participate.
On the Sixth Day of Christmas, Congress thought of our military. Federal law grants employees the right to take up to five years off to serve in the armed forces with the right to resume the position when the individual returns to work. Federal law also prohibits discrimination against employees who have served in the military and protects employees from termination without good cause for up to one year after the employee returns from military duty.
On the Seventh Day of Christmas, the State of Texas granted employees the right to unpaid leave for jury service. No one wants to serve on a jury, so you shouldn't be fired for doing something you don’t want to do (but are legally required to do).
On the Eighth Day of Christmas, Texas required employers to grant employees paid time off to vote unless the employee has two consecutive hours off work while polls are open.
On the Ninth Day of Christmas (circa 1990), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became law. The ADA prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public. The ADA gives civil rights protections to individuals with disabilities similar to those provided to individuals under Title VII. Generally, a disabled employee is entitled to a reasonable accommodation if, with the accommodation, they can perform the core functions of their job. Well intentioned, but difficult in application at times. When applied in connection with other protections, such as the FMLA (mentioned above), it can be a bear for employers to navigate. More eggnog.
On the 10th Day of Christmas, the Texas Legislature made it illegal to fire an employee for making a workers' compensation claim. If you fire an employee for making a workers' compensation claim, that’s naughty.
On the 11th Day of Christmas, The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (ADEA) was passed to protect the elderly. You know, employees 40 years of age and older from discrimination. Don't fire people just because they are old. Even Scrooge wouldn't do that. Although, does anyone still think 40 is old? Given my birth date in the 1970s, I am hoping not.
Finally, on the 12th Day of Christmas, the Texas Legislature took a break and celebrated Christmas with their friends and family. I hope you can, too. Pass the eggnog, and Merry Christmas.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.