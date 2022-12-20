A few years ago, I wrote an article on wrongful termination with a 12 Days of Christmas theme. I’ve grown older and possibly wiser since that list was published, so this year I’m updating it. Included in the list are some basic legal rules regarding wrongful termination and some less-familiar employment protections. I still recommend spiked eggnog while enjoying the list.

On the First Day of Christmas, the Texas Legislature gave us freedom. Because the word freedom is so easily understood, lawyers call it something different: at-will employment. At-will employment means an employer can fire an employee for any reason or no reason at all. Likewise, an employee can quit a job at any time for any reason or no reason at all. Well almost, keep reading. Finish your first glass of eggnog and pour another.

SAMUEL B. BURKE, a shareholder in the law firm of Alagood Cartwright Burke PC, is certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in civil trial law. He can be reached at sburke@dentonlaw.com or www.dentonlaw.com.

