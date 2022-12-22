The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is urging Texas employers to protect workers, especially those working outdoors, from the dangers of cold stress this weekend.
With a wind chill advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Friday and hard freeze warning in effect through midday, OSHA is advising employers to be on the lookout for signs of cold stress.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 10 degrees Thursday night and 19 degrees Friday night, remaining near or below freezing during the day Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Cold temperatures and increased wind chill cause heat to leave the body more quickly, leaving outdoor workers, such as those in agriculture and construction, vulnerable.
Common types of cold stress include hypothermia, frostbite and trench foot. Warning signs of hypothermia include body temperature dropping below 95 degrees and shivering, while signs of severe hypothermia include confusion, slurred speech, slowed heart rate and breathing and loss of consciousness. Frostbite can occur at temperatures above freezing due to wind chill and symptoms can include reddened skin, numbness, white or gray patches on the skin and firm-feeling or blistering hands.
Trench foot is a non-freezing foot injury caused by extended exposure to wet and cold and can occur at temperatures as high as 60 degrees if feet remain wet. Symptoms include redness, swelling, blisters and numbness.
Employers should train workers on the hazards of winter weather, adjust workplace practices for weather conditions, provide appropriate cold weather gear and keep vehicles and emergency kits on site, according to OSHA.