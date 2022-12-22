Electrical workers image

OSHA is urging employers to help keep outdoor workers safe from cold stress with temps dropping below freezing this weekend. 

 Sergio Flores/Texas Tribune file photo

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is urging Texas employers to protect workers, especially those working outdoors, from the dangers of cold stress this weekend.

With a wind chill advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Friday and hard freeze warning in effect through midday, OSHA is advising employers to be on the lookout for signs of cold stress. 

