Denton's Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas center is getting a brand-new home in the form of a 26,700-square-foot space at Stonehill Center off Interstate 35.
The center will occupy most of a new 30,000-square-foot building expected to be completed between mid-May and early June, vacating its current location at 1300 Teasley Lane.
Construction on the project, which is adding the new building to former parking lot space in Stonehill Center, began in August 2020. The building will be the fifth in Stonehill's 166,225-square-foot shopping center, which was built in 1992 as an outlet mall but has functioned as a retail and office center for years, NorthBridge Management asset manager Rebecca Andreasen said.
The new location will allow Workforce Solutions to bring all of its services under one roof to better serve career seekers and community partners.
"Vocational rehabilitation staff are in a different location, but they are a part of us now, and our current facility doesn't have office space available to accommodate them," Workforce Solutions communications manager Stephanie Roberts said.
The building will house 125 staff focused on veteran, vocational rehabilitation, career seeker, employer and child care services in the Denton County region. Workforce Solutions serves over 1,500 employers, 7,000 parents with subsidized child care, and roughly 9,000 job seekers every year in its 14-county service area.
"We have a large number of people that we serve in the Denton County area, and this will be large enough to accommodate that and those staff," Roberts said.
Workforce Solutions has been leasing its current 20,000-square-foot location on Teasley, and staff are unsure what plans, if any, are in the works for the space when they relocate, Roberts said.