The Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University and Stoke Coworking opened applications Thursday for the second cohort of AccelerateHER, an incubator program for women-owned startups.
The program helps early-stage companies develop ideas and grow their business through programming, mentorship and networking. Up to six women-owned businesses will be selected to receive business development training as well as a workspace at Stoke Coworking facility. Recipients must be able to prove that a minimum of 51% of the selected business is owned by a woman.
The program offers weekly workshops on subjects including business planning, brand building and pitching to investors. Participants will have weekly check-ins with program managers and mentors.
AccelerateHER will be held in a hybrid format for 2021 with twice-weekly video calls and in-person events throughout the five-month program, which runs from Oct. 1, 2021 to February 2022.
Applications are open now through Aug. 13 and are available on Stoke’s website.