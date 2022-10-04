Eight woman-owned startups have been selected to participate in the latest round of the AccelerateHER incubator program.
The program, created through a partnership between The Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University and Stoke Coworking, helps new companies develop ideas and grow their businesses through coaching, program managers and partner networks. AccelerateHER launched in Denton and is expanding to communities across the state, with this year’s participants based in Denton, Dallas, Celina and other nearby communities.
The companies selected for the program’s third cohort are The Workbench, Spoonie Creative Collective, Salted Sanctuary Soap, La Catrina Creations, Math With Marcia, Hans Film & Photo, CM Promotions and Get Noticed with Video. Participants will engage in peer-to-peer learning and weekly workshops on business planning, funding, marketing and more.
“We are thrilled about the entrepreneurs selected for this cohort,” Stoke Executive Director Heather Gregory said. “All of these women have validated their ideas and are ready to grow their businesses. I am especially excited because this year the incubator program will be held in person for the first time ever and I can’t wait to see the positive impacts that has on the cohort meeting business goals.”
The program began Monday and will conclude with a public event in February 2023.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.