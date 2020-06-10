WinStar World Casino and Resort will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the WinStar Convention Center in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Potential opportunities for those seeking employment in the south-central Oklahoma and North Texas regions include casino hosts, security positions, servers and cashiers, maintenance, housekeepers and retail positions. Benefits include health care, a 401(k) option and paid vacation. Applicants must have a government-issued photo ID and Social Security card.
Temperatures will be taken prior to entering the job fair, and each person will be provided a mask to wear. Applicants must pass a COVID-19 test including a drug test prior to employment.
For more information, visit winstarcareers.com or call the WinStar job hotline at 1-844-WIN-JOBS. Applicants are encouraged to fill out an online application at jobs.chickasaw.net before attending the job fair.