Disruptions in supply chains across several industries and higher demand are contributing to increased prices for goods across North Texas.
A recent analysis by Commodity.com, a national publisher of commodities trading guidance, found that the Dallas metro area — which includes Denton County — is experiencing the second-highest rate of inflation among the nation’s 23 largest metro areas, with a 6.3% year-over-year rise in the price of all items in 2021. Those numbers are according to the Consumer Price Index, the nation’s key inflation measure. June and July 2021 saw a 5.4% year-over-year price increase, the highest since before markets crashed in 2008.
The cost of food, gasoline, housing and used cars has increased as the economy continues to reel from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Halted travel plans last year caused a sharp decline in the price of oil, but as demand has increased again, so have prices at the pump — jumping 45% compared with a year earlier.
Another factor contributing to 2021’s unprecedented economic state is extra cashflow for consumers. Government stimulus checks, decreased mortgage interest rates and lending programs from the Federal Reserve Bank have pumped trillions into the economy, helping Americans better weather the financial uncertainty of 2020 — and in some cases, leading to increased discretionary spending.
“When you put more money into the economy, that’s going to drive inflation,” said Michael Raisinghani, a professor of management information systems at Texas Woman’s University’s College of Business. “There were people hurting who needed the stimulus money to survive, so I think they [the Federal Reserve] did the right thing, but not all the money that went to some people was needed, so it went to wants, and spending went up.”
In Denton, consumer spending has been on a mostly steady increase since May of last year, up 0.2% in May 2021 after a low of -0.3% in April 2020. While spending is often cyclical — rising with back-to-school and holiday shopping — pent-up demand also could play a role.
“I would say it’s very positive — most of the indicators are back to their 2019 levels if not above their 2019 levels,” Denton Economic Development Director Jessica Rogers said.
Office rents in Denton have also been increasing, rising from $24 per square foot in February 2020 to more than $26 per square foot in June 2021, according to the Economic Development Partnership’s Statistical Trends and News of Denton (STaND) report. The reports did not begin including commercial rent or consumer spending trends until 2020.
While comparisons to 2020 are a good indicator of pressure on consumers when it comes to pricing, they can be misleading when looking at the state of the economy in a historical context, said Michael Nieswiadomy, University of North Texas director of the Center for Environmental Economic Studies and Research.
“It would probably be better to compare prices to say 2019, because we had prices actually fall in May of 2020, and then they rebounded even more so in 2021,” Nieswiadomy said.
Behind increased prices in many industries are disruptions to supply chains, many of which began last year. Lumber shortages caused by manufacturing challenges have driven up prices and contributed to inflated home costs for new builds, slowing construction. At the same time, many homeowners have used extra cash to tackle home improvement projects, driving up demand.
Lack of supply is also a major contributor to the soaring cost of used cars, which rose 10.5% in June. A shortage of computer chips needed to build cars as well as depleted inventory among rental car companies — major sellers of used cars — have met with strong consumer demand to drive prices up, according to CNN Business.
Other industries are feeling the pinch of dwindling inventory, too. At Day’s Hardware, plant closures and depleted supply after the winter storms in February have contributed to emptier shelves.
“The ability for us to get some products has been difficult — for instance, PVC has been in very short supply,” Barry Day, outgoing owner of Day’s Hardware, said. “The cost of goods has increased as well, and that would include not only pipe and fittings, but there’s a lot of electrical boxes that are made from PVC. Those to a large degree have been impossible to get — there’s lots of items we order and we just don’t get.”
The cost of labor is also going up. Compensation costs for workers in private industries increased 3.1% in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the year ending in June 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And with the restaurant and hospitality industries in North Texas facing a worker shortage, many are likely raising wages in the hopes of attracting workers — costs that could be passed on to consumers.
As for when the economy might stabilize, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said the price increases are temporary and will resolve alongside supply-chain issues. But with costs continuing to trend upward, it is uncertain when that might be.
“Things will eventually return back to normal, but it may take several quarters before we get back there,” Nieswiadomy said.