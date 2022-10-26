In the last year, a total of 10 Italian restaurants opened in Dallas, from the new Carbone to the reopened Sassetta. As the shiny allure of newness already begins to lose luster at some places, this is not the case for a newish Italian restaurant in Denton. Family-owned Osteria il Muro opened in December in a cozy, remodeled home, where pastaphiles are being beckoned by something unique.
Considering the house-cured salumi, fresh-made focaccia and gelato, and hand-rolled pasta with tantalizingly hearty sugos and ragus, Osteria il Muro’s appeal is unsurprising. The not-for-retail sale wine list featuring Italy’s finest regions is an added bonus, with by-the-glass selections costing no more than $15. These seductions, along with a daily-changing menu, are turning the homey restaurant into a destination dining spot for North Texans, as well as a go-to celebration noshery for locals.
Dinner reservations become available every two months, and the last window sold out at warp speed in three quick minutes. Chef-owner Scott Girling calls the response “humbling.”
Before Osteria il Muro, Girling was most notably sous chef at The Grape in Dallas for three years, where he says he was “reeled in” from leaning too heavily into the Italian cooking he’s always loved.
Although Girling is a stocky, blond-haired, blue-eyed American, his grandparents, the Muros, were from Sicily. He describes childhood memories that regularly included going down into a basement in Detroit, where “it was just a bunch of Italians partying, having a great time — with a huge spread of food.”
Before The Grape, Girling attended the Culinary School of Fort Worth, and later, the Italian Culinary Institute in Calabria, Italy. He later became the executive chef-owner of Local Pint in Flower Mound, where he started doing monthly pasta pop-ups.
Girling, who is shy, says he doesn’t want to sound vain, but the pasta pop-ups “almost got like a cult,” with a line out the door. That was when he and his wife Desiree decided it was time for Osteria il Muro in Denton, where there’s mostly American-Italian restaurants and no fresh pasta.
The Girlings have been working toward a small-town Italian restaurant since 2013. The couple moved to Argyle to be near Denton, where they first met, after Scott was done “working the grind” in Dallas restaurants. It was a little too much “big city living” for the couple’s preference.
“We like it small,” Girling says. The restaurant is decorated with the staff’s family photos and scented candles. It feels like a reprieve with fresh air, fresh ideas and, most importantly, fresh food.
Girling describes his cooking as regional Italian, concentrating on Northern and Central styles, where pastas are egg yolk-based, the breads are bigger, and beef, pork and butter are in the larder.
There isn’t a walk-in refrigerator in the restaurant’s tiny kitchen, so there isn’t room for bulk, frozen deliveries. Girling prefers to buy what’s needed for the week by sourcing produce from Comeback Creek Farm in Pittsburg, whole pigs from Blackland Prairie Pork in Abbott, and other small vendors.
Despite his Italian background, he doesn’t use family recipes. Girling gets inspiration from yearly research and development trips to Italy with Desiree. He doesn’t keep a recipe book either, but estimates he has around 40 pasta shapes in his arsenal.
One night, there could be agnolotti, a miniature envelope of pasta stuffed with rabbit and baby leeks, layered in cream sauce and sprinkled with pancetta; on another, short twists of casarecce bathed with fennel sausage sugo and pecorino romano.
Girling’s gravies are earthy, but they don’t rely on heavy doses of salt and dried spices for flavor. The mellow approach allows room for the taste of fresh pasta and more wine, which, like the food menu, also regularly changes.
There are only a few constants. One is the slightly pickled, house ricotta-filled peppadew peppers anointed with green garlic and parsley oil and sprinkled with fennel pollen. Crisp, creamy, tangy and sweet, they make for tasty antipasti.
There’s also naturally leavened, daily-baked focaccia. The starter is named Lou Ferrigno after the Incredible Hulk actor. Girling calls it a hybrid between sourdough and focaccia that’s “a little taller than other focaccias.”
It’s served with fifth-generation cultured butter made from buttermilk that kisses an already flavorful bread with a delicate cheesy flavor. Customers who accept that the menu will be different on their next visit insist on keeping the focaccia. “Don’t ever change the bread,” they’ve told Girling.
And, there’s always some type of bolognese that’s usually finished with rosemary oil and fried peppercorns, but the pasta shape, type of meat and its ratio will be different each time.
Main courses range from $25 to $30, but seem like a fair price considering the rising cost of butter and eggs. The kitchen goes through 90 dozen eggs each week, for starters. Also, Girling is too humble and self-effacing, but general manager James Hoger says Girling is at the restaurant 70 hours a week, rolling pasta in a corner dubbed “pasta island,” where pasta-making tools hang from a painted pegboard.
Although reservations can seem a bit difficult to obtain, Hoger encourages parties willing to visit outside peak hours and days to email the restaurant. Cancellations still happen frequently, and flexible parties can eventually be accommodated, he says.
For those intent on a weekend feast, however, mark your calendars for Nov. 21 at noon, when December and January reservations will go live.