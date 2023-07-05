Denton residents have longed for a wider selection of grocery stores in the area for years. Among the most popular requests have been for boutique grocers such as Trader Joe’s — locals even started an online petition in the hopes of swaying the grocer to set up shop in Denton — and popular grocer H-E-B.
A few factors go into what makes a grocer decide to build a store in a new city or expand into a new market entirely. Among the most common are population, market saturation and median area incomes, which are lower in Denton than in other areas of North Texas, due in part to the university population.
That matters, according to Edward Fox, who directs the JCPenney Center for Retail Excellence at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. But other factors — like a population’s preference for natural and organic produce, which tends to be higher among more educated populations like Denton’s — can help offset low incomes for some boutique grocers.
H-E-B has owned land at the corner of West University Drive and Bonnie Brae Street since 2015, but despite regular check ins by Denton Record-Chronicle staff, the grocer hasn’t announced plans to build a store there anytime soon.
Something else grocers consider is logistics. If they have a distribution center nearby, it’s easier to supply several stores in an area — think Denton’s three Krogers and Walmarts — versus expanding into new territory. It also allows stores to advertise in a more cost-efficient way through mailers and newspaper inserts versus advertising for just one store in a city, Fox points out.
“To put stores in Denton may have made a lot of sense for Kroger but less for H-E-B because H-E-B’s established further south, so entering the Denton market geographically is a stretch for them and the logistics of getting product there is a little harder,” Fox said. “It all kind of depends where they are — they don’t look at individual markets in isolation, it’s all relative to what they already have and where they already are.”
H-E-B in particular is known for its efficient logistics and distribution, so those considerations matter to the retailer.
That’s not to say Denton will never get a Trader Joe’s or H-E-B — the latter has already begun dipping its toes in the North Texas market with the recently-opened Plano and Frisco stores, and plans for Alliance and McKinney. But H-E-B tends to take a longer view when it comes to expansion, Fox notes, which might prompt them to buy land in many areas to have the option to build.
“We often buy real estate in various parts of the state for future needs,” H-E-B spokesperson Mabrie Jackson told the Record-Chronicle in 2021. “H-E-B is a planful company. Bringing new formats and stores to new markets requires time and attention in order to ensure we serve our new customers well.”
Whether future openings in those areas are already mapped out or not, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and just about any other grocer you can think of can change course as an area evolves. With Denton being home to a rapidly growing population, it’s inevitable that more grocery and retail options will continue to come into the area.
What those options will be and when, Denton residents will have to wait and see.
“As a company, we’re [H-E-B is] committed to serving all of North Texas, so hopefully we’ll have some news for Dentonites one day — these things just take time,” Jackson said.
