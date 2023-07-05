H-E-B Frisco (copy)

Shoppers browse the aisles of H-E-B’s first namesake grocery store in Dallas-Fort Worth, which opened in Frisco in September 2022.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

Denton residents have longed for a wider selection of grocery stores in the area for years. Among the most popular requests have been for boutique grocers such as Trader Joe’s — locals even started an online petition in the hopes of swaying the grocer to set up shop in Denton — and popular grocer H-E-B.

A few factors go into what makes a grocer decide to build a store in a new city or expand into a new market entirely. Among the most common are population, market saturation and median area incomes, which are lower in Denton than in other areas of North Texas, due in part to the university population.

