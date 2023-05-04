As Denton Chamber of Commerce President Erin Carter told a room full of local business leaders Thursday, if you’re doing business in Denton, you’re a winner. But a few lucky locals got some extra recognition during the chamber’s third annual Small Business Awards luncheon, held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center Thursday afternoon as part of national Small Business Week.

Narrowed down from 75 nominee proposals, a total of 18 businesses were nominated across six categories including Woman-Owned Business of the Year; Minority-Owned BOTY; Small Business, Big Heart; Family-Owned BOTY; New Business OTY and Small Business of the Year.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags