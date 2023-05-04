As Denton Chamber of Commerce President Erin Carter told a room full of local business leaders Thursday, if you’re doing business in Denton, you’re a winner. But a few lucky locals got some extra recognition during the chamber’s third annual Small Business Awards luncheon, held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center Thursday afternoon as part of national Small Business Week.
Narrowed down from 75 nominee proposals, a total of 18 businesses were nominated across six categories including Woman-Owned Business of the Year; Minority-Owned BOTY; Small Business, Big Heart; Family-Owned BOTY; New Business OTY and Small Business of the Year.
The finalists are listed below, with the winners in bold.
Woman-Owned Business of the Year
97 Land Company
Denton Spin Company
Lone Star Naturals
Minority-Owned Business of the Year
Cheese & Salsa
Mindful Wellness Center of Texas
PMC Barbershop
Small Business, Big Heart Award
HTeaO Denton
Metzler’s Food & Beverage
Rhea Lana’s of Denton
Family-Owned Business of the Year
Boka Feliz Mexican Kitchen
Brakefield’s Pool Service
Cartwright’s Ranch House
New Business of the Year
Clark|Adamson Insurance
Cole Martin Insurance Agency
The Mug
Small Business of the Year
Pros PM
Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios
Soma Massage Therapy
