Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas this month, with several Denton County spots making the list. Yelp bases the rankings on the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 2021 and May 1, 2023, and, when available, the restaurants’ health rankings.
Here are the Denton County eateries to make the list, in ranked order:
12. Pastaza — Trophy Club
If you’re in the mood for quality Italian but don’t have time for a sit-down meal, look no further than Pastaza. The “unapologetically Italian” fast-casual, fine dining eatery has handmade pizza, pasta and risotto. Reviewers praise the fresh ingredients and friendly service. Visit the Pastaza at 301 Trophy Lake Drive from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. any day but Monday.
22. Sullivan Texas BBQ — Lewisville
This homey, family-owned lunch spot offers old school, pit-smoked barbeque plates and regular live entertainment. It’s drawn rave reviews from Texas BBQ fans and been featured on Foodie Friday DFW. It’s located at 301 Mill St. and is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and until 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
39. Paparazzi Pizza — Carrollton
Located in Josey Ranch, this family-friendly eatery offers pizza, pasta, paninis, pitas and calzones, along with salads, sandwiches and Mediterranean favorites like grape leaves and baklava. You can visit the eatery at 2145 Josey Lane, Suite 114, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
69. Komodo Loco — Denton
Known for its Asian fusion plates, Komodo Loco is a popular spot in downtown Denton with both locals and out-of-towners. The non-traditional Japanese eatery blends flavors from Asian and Southwestern cooking and diners love its casual atmosphere. Komodo Loco is located at 109 S. Oakland St. and open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Elsewhere in North Texas:
While these eateries aren’t technically in Denton County, they’re just a short drive away.
26. The Aussie Grind — Frisco
This unique café offers Texans a taste of Australia, with a full menu of signature coffees, smoothies, shakes and teas. If you’re hoping to wind down, the café also has a full menu of beer, wine and signature mixed drinks, and breakfast and lunch are served all day. Stop by at 3930 Preston Road, Suite 120, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 4–8 p.m. weekdays, or 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday and until 8 p.m. Sundays.
38. Hutchins BBQ — Frisco
Another fan favorite BBQ spot, Hutchins serves up classic smoked meats and sides alongside specials like ribs, brisket-stuffed jalapeno poppers and southern deserts like peach cobbler. The rustic atmosphere and big Texas flavors have gained a cult following, with the eatery being named one of Texas Monthly’s 50 best barbeque joints in 2021 and the named the best barbeque in DFW by readers of The Dallas Morning News in 2020. It’s located at 9225 Preston Road and open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
