In light of a new survey that ranks Texas as the second-best state for urban treasure hunting, here's a look at where you can find vintage treasures in Denton. 

A recent survey from LawnStarter gave Texas an overall score of 63 points, good for second place behind California with a score of 71 points.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0