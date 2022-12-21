If you’re planning a holiday meal free of animal products — or catering to other special dietary needs — Denton has several spots that offer both premade takeout items and specialty grocery products.
Mashup Market
Mashup Market, located at 1302 W. Hickory St. near the University of North Texas, offers vegan and other specialty takeout items from their deli and grocery departments. Customers can find a large vegan cheese section in the deli department, and grocery items include holiday cookies and five kinds of tamales from local company El Torito, including a dessert tamale.
“We have the best non-dairy cheese selection in all of North Texas,” owner Cherie Reed said. “For people wanting to do a charcuterie board, or just a small cheese appetizer, we have five brands, and each brand has a different variation of flavor.”
Most offerings in the store are also gluten free, including cheeses, Brazilian cheese ball bread, jerky and gluten-free deli wraps.
“For people preparing meals that are not vegan but have a vegan or vegetarian guest, we have a lot of options we can hook them up with to make sure everybody gets a nice meal,” Reed said.
Mashup will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be open 1–5 p.m. Christmas Day for any last-minute shoppers.
Natural Grocers
From party foods like dusted truffles and appetizers to baking essentials like flour and specialty box mixes, Natural Grocers has vegan, gluten free and organic offerings for your holiday meal. Gluten- and dairy-free frozen desserts, organic meats and stocking stuffers like organic chocolate bars are just a few of the options shoppers can find in the store. Natural Grocers also has non-food items that would make great gifts, including natural health and beauty products, aromatherapy bundles and bath bombs. Select items throughout the store are on sale through Dec. 22. The Denton location is at 110 W. University Drive.
Sprouts Farmers Market
Like Natural Grocers, Sprouts offers a wide selection of organic, gluten-free and vegan grocery items. The store’s bakery section offers specialty bread loaves and vegan and gluten-free baked desserts, while its bulk bins provide plenty of choices for nuts, chocolate wafers and anything else for a party bowl mix.
The market also offers fully prepared holiday meals for pickup within two hours. Selections include a natural turkey, spiral sliced ham, boneless rib roast, boneless turkey breast or vegan centerpiece. Each meal comes with five sides and can be pre-ordered online. Sprouts also has party trays. The market is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day and open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, resuming regular business hours on New Year’s Day. It’s located at 4930 Teasley Lane.
So Good Vegan
If you’re on the hunt for nontraditional holiday dishes or just keeping your holiday gathering casual, The So Good Vegan grill has breakfast and lunch items. Chicken biscuits, breakfast tacos, chicken bites and sandwiches, burgers and a brisket sandwich with fries are on the menu. The So Good Vegan is located inside the Chevron gas station at 125 N. Bonnie Brae St. with winter hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Soul Good food truck is also at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios Thursday and Friday from 5–10 p.m. and Saturday from 1–10 p.m.
Though vegan diner and bakery Spiral is offering takeout at both its Dallas-Fort Worth locations through its online holiday ordering menu, the deadline for order was Dec. 20. Fifteen menu items including main courses, sides and desserts were available, including house-made roast, rolls, mac n’ cheese, pies and cookies. Single holiday meal plates were also available. For those who have already ordered, items can be picked up Dec. 24 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Spiral’s Denton location is at 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 100.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.