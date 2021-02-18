Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the ongoing weather and power crisis. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
The same day the City of Denton released a 48-hour boil water notice, several local businesses announced they would offer free water to area residents.
Denton County Brewing Company will fill containers for visitors from their 700-gallon tank of filtered, distilled water Thursday, which will be boiled, according to a post from the brewery on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.
Staff will fill containers for residents from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, and the brewery will also be selling six packs, according to the post. Customers must bring their own containers.
At Natural Grocers on University Drive, residents can receive up to 5 gallons of water at the store’s reverse osmosis filtration machines at no cost, according to a news release the company sent out Wednesday evening.
“The ultraviolet sterilization process used in Natural Grocers’ water dispensers disinfects the water with UV light designed to provide safe, high-quality water that does not need to be boiled before consumption,” the release states.
Additional gallons are 25 cents each. The Denton location opened at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Staff at East Side Denton will be filling containers for residents Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. with “safe drinking/cooking water,” owner John Williams announced on Facebook Wednesday.