It has been said that what you want to do the least, is probably what you need to do the most. Nothing could be more true than when talking about a will. Like Scarlett O’Hara in Gone With The Wind, most people say, “I can’t think about that right now. If I do, I’ll go crazy. I’ll think about that tomorrow.” Discussed below are some of the reasons you should think about a will today.

As most people know, a will is a legal document in which you designate who is to receive your property when you pass. Some might believe that because they are married and have children, that everything will simply go to their spouse, so they don’t need a will. Not necessarily. Without a will, Texas law will dictate who receives your property and in what percentages depending on various factors, including whether it is characterized as community property or separate property and whether you have a child with another person.

BRIAN T. CARTWRIGHT is a shareholder at Alagood Cartwright Burke PC. This article is for informational purposes and not intended as legal advice.

