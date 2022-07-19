It has been said that what you want to do the least, is probably what you need to do the most. Nothing could be more true than when talking about a will. Like Scarlett O’Hara in Gone With The Wind, most people say, “I can’t think about that right now. If I do, I’ll go crazy. I’ll think about that tomorrow.” Discussed below are some of the reasons you should think about a will today.
As most people know, a will is a legal document in which you designate who is to receive your property when you pass. Some might believe that because they are married and have children, that everything will simply go to their spouse, so they don’t need a will. Not necessarily. Without a will, Texas law will dictate who receives your property and in what percentages depending on various factors, including whether it is characterized as community property or separate property and whether you have a child with another person.
For example, did you know that without a valid will, if you have separate personal property (e.g., personal property acquired by inheritance or by gift), your surviving spouse takes only one-third of your personal property estate, with the other two-thirds going to your children or their descendants, and your surviving spouse is entitled to only a one-third life estate in any land that is classified as your separate property?
Likewise, did you know that if you are married and have community property (e.g., property acquired during your marriage that is not otherwise separate property), but you also have children with another person, then one-half of the community estate is retained by the surviving spouse but the other one-half passes to your children (both those you had with your spouse and those you had with the other person) or their descendants.
While some are happy with the way Texas law divides property, others have potential beneficiaries who they would rather not have their property go to (e.g., the proverbial “black sheep” of the family, or a child who was given money or property over the years that was disproportionate to what was given to the other children). Without a will, you have no control over who gets what. If you want to avoid hurt feelings that will infect your family for a long time after your passing, and even potentially avoid expensive lawsuits that may be paid out of your estate, you need to address these issues.
A will can do much more than just designate who your beneficiaries are. For example, it can also provide a mechanism to create trusts for minor beneficiaries as well as incapacitated beneficiaries. Likewise, you can use it to create lawful methods to avoid significant tax consequences created by your passing (provided your estate is large enough). Lastly, a will can also provide significant cost-savings. If you do not have a will, and there is a need for an administration (e.g., you owed debts at the time of your passing or other decisions must be made about your estate), not anyone, including your surviving spouse, can just step in and start acting. They have to have legal authority to do so.
This will require the appointment by a court of an administrator, which typically requires the administrator to post a bond and requires the administrator to get court approval for many of the actions that have to be taken — this increases the legal fees that your estate must pay. If you have a properly executed will with the correct language, the executor is often not required to post a bond and, subject to the fiduciary duties that the executor owes, he or she is allowed to perform his or her job without court supervision or approval — drastically reducing the cost.
But why do you need a formal will prepared by a qualified attorney? Some will say they wrote a letter that spells out their wishes so they don’t need to do anything else. Others will say I have a will. I went online and got a form. I saved a lot of money.
My response: You can’t call yourself a pilot just because you read a book on how to fly a plane; and a famous author once said 400 years ago, don’t be penny-wise and pound-foolish. Failure to follow the proper steps in creating and executing an enforceable will can result in the will not being admitted to probate; all of your property being distributed in accordance with Texas law instead of your wishes; and a large amount of your estate could be paid to an attorney rather than the people you actually want your property to go to.
Have a qualified attorney help you to avoid this unfortunate result.
Abraham Lincoln was right when he said you cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today. If you don’t already have a will, now is the time to go get one. As Benjamin Franklin said, “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”
BRIAN T. CARTWRIGHT is a shareholder at Alagood Cartwright Burke PC. This article is for informational purposes and not intended as legal advice.