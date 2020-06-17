What's Open, What's Closed

Three months and nearly 1,800 coronavirus cases later, economic impacts continue to reverberate across Denton. Some businesses have closed or are downsizing, while a few are taking a chance and opening up.
Taqueria 3 Carnales, a family-owned taqueria in Lewisville, opened a new location in Denton earlier this month at 702 S. Elm St. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The Mug, a mobile coffee trailer, has announced it will soon be parking at its new location at Metzler’s Food & Beverage, 1115 E. University Drive. The drive-thru coffee shop will feature seasonal drinks, teas and baked goods in addition to a full coffee menu.
Soma Massage Therapy, which specializes in deep tissue massage therapy, has closed its satellite location at 2500 Lillian Miller Parkway. Soma’s main location on Malone Street reopened for business last month.
Freaks and Geeks LLC, a vintage video game, trading card and comic shop, has closed its storefront at 1807 N. Elm St. The business will transition to selling merchandise online.