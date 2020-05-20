As the Texas economy reopens for business, here is a rundown on reopenings in May:
Starting Sunday, May 31, the following activities and businesses will be able to operate under precautions:
- Day youth camp
- Overnight youth camp
- Professional sports without in-person spectators
- Youth sports
On Friday, May 22, the following businesses can reopen with capacity limited to 25%, while restaurant capacity increases to 50%:
- Bars
- Bowling alleys, bingo halls, simulcasting and skating rinks
- Rodeo/equestrian events
- Zoos, aquariums and natural caverns
Businesses authorized to reopen:
- Gyms, which were authorized to reopen on Monday, May 18, are limited to 25% capacity, and equipment must be disinfected after each use.
- In addition, nonessential manufacturing and offices were authorized to reopen at limited capacities, while social distancing is practiced.
- As well, child care centers
- massage and personal-care services
- youth clubs, such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and FFA, were authorized to reopen on May 18.
- Barber shops
- cosmetology salons
- tanning salons reopened on May 8.
- Movie theaters
- retailers
- wedding venues
- museums
- libraries were allowed to reopen May 5.
Two months after Denton County officials identified the first COVID-19 patient, some businesses have since closed.
- Cryptozoology, a coffee shop inside Armadillo Ale Works’ taproom, has permanently closed after its leasing agreement was not renewed with Armadillo.
- Rock N Roll Sushi, just off the Square at 321 W. Hickory St., has permanently closed.
- Redd’s Cajun Kitchen, a Cajun-inspired eatery, has closed at 702 S. Elm St.
- Johnny Carino’s, an Italian chain restaurant, has shut down its Denton location off Interstate 35E at Centre Place Drive.