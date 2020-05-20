Cryptozoology

Ben and Haley Lytle have closed their coffee shop, Cryptozoology, which operated inside Armadillo Ale Works.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

As the Texas economy reopens for business, here is a rundown on reopenings in May:

Starting Sunday, May 31, the following activities and businesses will be able to operate under precautions:

  • Day youth camp
  • Overnight youth camp
  • Professional sports without in-person spectators
  • Youth sports

On Friday, May 22, the following businesses can reopen with capacity limited to 25%, while restaurant capacity increases to 50%:

  • Bars
  • Bowling alleys, bingo halls, simulcasting and skating rinks
  • Rodeo/equestrian events
  • Zoos, aquariums and natural caverns

Businesses authorized to reopen:

  • Gyms, which were authorized to reopen on Monday, May 18, are limited to 25% capacity, and equipment must be disinfected after each use.
  • In addition, nonessential manufacturing and offices were authorized to reopen at limited capacities, while social distancing is practiced.
  • As well, child care centers

,

  • massage and personal-care services

and

  • youth clubs, such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and FFA, were authorized to reopen on May 18.
  • Barber shops

,

  • cosmetology salons

and

  • tanning salons reopened on May 8.
  • Movie theaters

,

  • retailers

,

  • wedding venues

,

  • museums

and

  • libraries were allowed to reopen May 5.

Two months after Denton County officials identified the first COVID-19 patient, some businesses have since closed.

  • Cryptozoology, a coffee shop inside Armadillo Ale Works’ taproom, has permanently closed after its leasing agreement was not renewed with Armadillo.
  • Rock N Roll Sushi, just off the Square at 321 W. Hickory St., has permanently closed.
  • Redd’s Cajun Kitchen, a Cajun-inspired eatery, has closed at 702 S. Elm St.
  • Johnny Carino’s, an Italian chain restaurant, has shut down its Denton location off Interstate 35E at Centre Place Drive.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Recommended for you