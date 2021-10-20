With several new dining concepts coming to the Denton area alongside established chains bringing additional locations, residents can look forward to fresh options to satisfy their cravings over the coming months.
Dining
Those in search of vegan fare can find it at The Vegan Sushi Spot, a Houston original coming to the former Kush building at 1302 W. Hickory St. The eatery will offer cold-pressed juices and Earthy Goodness vegan ice cream alongside meatless sushi. The Vegan Sushi has not announced an opening date but expects to have a soft opening “very soon,” owners confirmed on social media.
In the Savannah area, authentic German cuisine is coming with the opening of The Crazy German at 27379 E. University Drive, Suite 700. Menu offerings will include German sausage and cold cuts, entrees such as sauerbraten, frikadellen and rinderrouladen, spaghetti ice cream, German draft beer and more. The restaurant is expected to open in November or December and is currently hiring staff. Inquiries can be directed to 214-901-0313.
If Italian cuisine is more your flavor, long-anticipated Osteria il Muro is expected to open in late November in the former Seven Mile Cafe building at 311 W Congress St. The intimate restaurant offers regional Italian including house-made pasta, bread, salumi and gelati. Osteria il Muro will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 5 p.m. until last seating around 8:30 p.m. and is currently hiring a front-of-house manager. Resumes can be emailed to scott@osteriamuro.com.
Also coming to downtown is Texas original Shuck Me Seafood, which will open at 311 N. Elm St. Menu offerings will include oyster, shrimp and fish dishes such as ceviche, snow crab and shrimp and grits, and the restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Denton location will be the chain’s fifth in the state.
In bad news for Whataburger diehards, the restaurant at 1701 Malone St. is closed for a remodel until Oct. 27. The restaurant closed Oct. 17 for a “routine” remodel, which includes an interior refresh and new asphalt in the parking lot, according to a Whataburger representative. No additional Whataburgers in Denton are scheduled for remodels, the representative said.
Tex-Mex fast-food chain Taco Bueno will soon open a second location in Denton. The chain is executing a $263,928 interior and exterior remodel of the former Golden Corral building at 1724 S. Loop 288.
Sushi Bachi Japanese Express opened last month at 3220 Teasley Lane, Suite 112. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout, and popular menu items include tempura udon, pork gyoza and the Ahi Tower Bowl. Sushi Bachi is open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. six days a week and noon-8 p.m. Sundays.
Fans of Philadelphia flavor will soon find it at Charleys Philly Steaks, coming to Walmart at 1515 S. Loop 288. Originally a popular mall restaurant, Charleys began expanding to Walmart locations last year with its first in Ohio. The chain is known for its grilled subs, gourmet loaded fries and signature lemonade.
Other openings
Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas is open in its new location, the organization announced Oct. 13. The doors of the new 26,700-square-foot space at Stonehill Center opened in July, with staff relocating from the center’s former location at 1300 Teasley Lane. The building houses services for adults, youth, employers, veterans, childcare and assistance for people with disabilities through the center’s partnership with Texas Workforce Commission Vocational Rehabilitation Services.
Take 5 Oil Change is now open at 813 W. University Drive. The quick lube, which opened earlier this month, offers 10-minute drive-thru oil changes 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The Denton location is in addition to chain locations in Lewisville, Frisco and throughout Dallas-Fort Worth.
Also in auto care, Tommy’s Express Car Wash will soon open two locations in Denton. One will come to 3701 S. Interstate 35E off Mayhill Road, while the other will open at 4600 Teasley Lane. The locations will be Tommy’s first in Denton, with its closest currently in Euless and Arlington.
Two Men and a Truck is now open at 5800 I-35, Suite 402. The Michigan-based full-service moving company celebrated the opening of its Denton office on Oct. 13 with the help of the Denton Chamber of Commerce. The location, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, is Two Men’s seventh in North Texas.
And for those looking to lay some tracks, The Den Recording Studio is now open at 813 N. Locust St., Suite 111. The studio is running a special through Oct. 1 for $20-per-hour sessions, which can be booked by calling 940-268-5918 or by emailing theden940@gmail.com.