Denton will be home to new dining spots and more shopping options this fall, with several niche cafes making their way to the area and, on the retail front, a local favorite expanding.
Dining
For those in the mood for some Western flavor, cowboy-themed Lone Spur Cafe is opening one of its first Texas locations at Golden Triangle Mall later this year. The breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant, which has locations in Arizona and Colorado, is expected to open at the former Corner Bakery Cafe space at 2217 S. Interstate 35E in October. Future Lone Spur locations will include Grapevine, McKinney and the Fort Worth Stockyards.
In central Denton, North Point Cafe is now open under new ownership. Ali Kohandani, franchise owner of DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks in Denton, assumed ownership this week. The breakfast and lunch spot at 2000 W. University Drive will keep its regular menu and hours — 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on weekends — until at least the end of the year, when both may expand.
At Denton’s Rayzor Ranch Walmart Supercenter, a French bakery and cafe will open soon for hungry shoppers. Dallas-based La Madeleine will open an express cafe in the former McDonald’s space at 2850 W. University Drive by October. La Madeleine Express’ offerings include tomato basil soup, chicken Caesar salad, frozen take-and-bake croissants and pizza.
Retail
Longtime locally owned hardware store Day’s will expand to a new location and become Denton County Hardware under its new ownership. Currently at 618 W. University Drive, the retailer will remain in Denton Center, moving to the former Tuesday Morning and Fish n’ Chirps Pet Center storefronts. The larger location will allow the store to expand inventory and add a 6,000-square-foot outdoor garden center when it opens in December.
Also in central Denton, Take 5 Oil Change will open soon at 803 W. University Drive, where it will offer express drive-thru oil changes. The maintenance shop will be the franchise’s first in the city, though it currently has locations in Lewisville, Frisco and throughout Dallas-Fort Worth.
If you’re on the hunt for the perfect Insta-worthy spot, the Denton location of The Lumen Room is open for business. Located at 1217 E. University Drive, the 1,000-square-foot industrial space features couches and chairs for posing, a private bathroom and two south-facing garage windows for golden-hour selfies. Bookings start at $75 per hour or $795 per day and can be made on the Lumen Room’s website.
For fans of spooky season, Denton has a few specialty retailers now open to help you get in the Halloween spirit. Halloween City is open at 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 210, while Spirit Halloween is open next to Barnes & Noble in Golden Triangle Mall at 2201 S. I-35E. Spirit is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, while Halloween City is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and until 8 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday.
In Cross Roads, Atwoods Ranch and Home store celebrated its grand opening last month. The retailer, which offers unique finds and national brands for homeowners and hobby farmers, opened at 3401 U.S. Highway 377. The Cross Roads store is the chain’s 17th in Texas.
Entertainment
Denton’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema celebrated its long-awaited reopening on Friday, Sept. 10. The theater at 3220 Town Center Trail closed in March 2020 and was expected to reopen in July but delayed the reopening. Tickets are available on the cinema’s website.