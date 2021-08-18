Denton will see changes this fall as popular entertainment spots shuttered last year reopen and new concepts bring fresh flavor — and revive old haunts — downtown.
Food, drink and entertainment
For those craving South American flavor alongside their craft coffee, Aura Coffee is now serving lunch from Ginger Boy’s weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1306 W. Hickory St. The menu features sandwiches such as the Ecuadorian and the Peruvian as well as quesadillas and Ecuadorian-style stewed lentils.
Music fans said goodbye to longtime downtown favorite J&J’s Pizza, which hosted its final show in the Ol’ Dirty Basement on Aug. 8. The pizza parlor on the Square has doubled as a music venue for more than two decades, hosting local bands in the basement and becoming synonymous with Denton’s music scene. The owners announced June 30 they would close amid rent increases but plan to open a new restaurant in Gainesville.
But locals won’t have to say goodbye to the ODB for long. Punk pasta bar MiXfiTs will revive the space at 118 W. Oak St. and carry on J&J’s legacy by hosting local bands, comedy shows and movies in the downstairs space. Although owners said the timeline for reopening remains fluid, a light remodel of the upstairs is set to begin this month.
Denton film fans can look forward to another popular entertainment spot reopening this fall: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The theater at 3220 Town Center Trail is set to reopen Sept. 10, according to an update posted on the company’s website. The Denton location closed in March 2020 and, after a false start in August 2020, was expected to come back online last month but pushed the opening back.
Meanwhile, eclectic Italian fare will make its way to downtown Denton later this year. Opening in the former Seven Mile Cafe building at 311 W. Congress St., Osteria il Muro, which was originally set for a tentative summer opening, is now expected to open in September. The restaurant will offer cured meats, handmade pasta, gelati and from-scratch bread and pastries.
In closures, 1950s-style breakfast and lunch spot Legends Diner will shutter permanently Aug. 29, owners Wayne and Kat LaCombe announced Tuesday. Downtown construction and the COVID-19 pandemic have affected business, and, alongside personal health struggles, the couple plan to retire for the second time. The diner is located at 508 S. Elm St., Suite 105.
Other openings
More skincare options are coming to central Denton with the grand opening of Skin Cabinet set for Aug. 21 from 1-4 p.m. Located at 505 S. Locust St., the spa and retailer will offer popular skincare brands such as Supergoop, Hero Cosmetics and Dermalogica.
In southern Denton County, a new financial branch is giving locals more options for banking. Texas Bank and Trust opened its Flower Mound location at 737 International Parkway, Suite 150, this week. The branch is led by market president Jeremiah Hansen and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
And in Denton, a new, larger Department of Public Safety office is open to help meet high demand for driver’s license services. The office, which opened last month at 4020 E. McKinney St., has 16 additional employees and seven additional service stations to help residents, as well as a much larger parking lot. The DPS office can serve about 50,000 residents annually, compared with around 30,000 at its previous location at 820 N. Loop 288.