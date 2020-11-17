There are two new Cajun restaurants in northern Denton County: The Catch and St. Argyle’s.
Both have classics such as hushpuppies and gumbo but boast different features. The Catch, at 1725 W. University Drive, has dine-in, patio and drive-thru options. The Denton location also currently offers free alcoholic drinks, including margaritas and hurricanes.
Down in Argyle, St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen & Pirogue Sales opened earlier this month as well, in the former site of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Radical Hospitality Group’s latest spot is part of the restaurant complex on U.S. Highway 377, also home to sister restaurants Earl’s 377 Pizza and Bumbershoot Barbecue. St. Argyle’s is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To work it off, there’s a new gym in Argyle, One:9 Sports Performance and Fitness. The new facility offers adult fitness classes as well as conditioning and personal training options such as college prep performance.
The Horse’s Axe is set to open Friday, Nov. 20, at 400 S. Elm St. The ax-throwing and billiards business takes appointments for groups and also offers walk-in hours 5-11 p.m. on weekdays and 2-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with extended hours for billiards. The company currently operates a location in Denison.
On the downtown Square at 207 N. Elm St., you’ll now find UNT CoLab — a storefront from the University of North Texas and operated by the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism. The space will have gallery exhibitions and sells merchandise made by students and alumni.
HTeaO, a popular iced tea chain in Texas, is opening its first location in Denton soon. While no opening date has been announced online, the store finally got signage at 2211 W. University Drive.