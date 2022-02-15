LEFT: Taco Bueno is going into half of the former Golden Corral space on Loop 288. RIGHT: Buff City Soap is moving into part of the former Golden Corral space on Loop 288. The Dallas-based chain makes and sells soap bars and other bath products.
A few new eateries are set to offer fresh menu options to Denton residents in the coming months, and on the retail front, several relocations and small-scale openings are reshaping the commercial landscape.
Dining
Signs are up on the former Golden Corral building at 1724 S. Loop 288. The space, which began a nearly $264,000 remodel in October, will be split between plant-based soap chain Buff City Soap and Denton’s second Taco Bueno. Neither company has published an opening date for their new locations.
Also coming to the loop is Lone Spur Cafe, opening in the former Corner Bakery Cafe building at Golden Triangle Mall. The Arizona company promises to bring “cowboy-style food, great cowboy service and genuine cowboy charm” to the 3,800-square-foot freestanding building at the corner of Interstate 35E and South Loop 288. The Denton location — one of four coming to North Texas — is expected to open this month.
Recently opened in Hickory Creek Plaza is Aliboba Cafe. The eatery, at 5017 Teasley Lane, Suite 129, offers boba tea, Hawaiian fusion, poke and sushi. Aliboba is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Retail & other openings
We missed it, but Island Divers moved to its new location at 1704 N. Elm St. in December. The diving outfitter’s shop was previously located in Presidio Plaza. Verus Commercial’s Glen Farris brokered the deal on the new space.
Washguys Car Wash is now open at 2112 Sadau Court. The Irving-based company offers express wash services Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also recently opened is Top Notch DFW. The discount store offers furniture, small appliances, electronics, household items and more at 2105 Sadau Court, Suite 126. The retailer is hosting a monthlong soft opening, which began Feb. 10.
And reopened in a new location is Nature’s Mercantile +CBD Store. Formerly located at 2038 W. University Drive, the herbal medicine and CBD store is now at 1808 Cornell Lane, Suite 140.
