With another closure of a Denton original still in the rearview, the area has a couple of openings to look forward to, along with some upgrades to current favorites.
Denton is getting another bank soon. Currently under construction at 1330 S. Loop 288, Frost National Bank is undertaking a new build to bring its first branch to Denton. The San Antonio-based financial institution, which offers private and business banking throughout the state, currently has locations in Lewisville and Little Elm.
Also new to Denton is marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut Toasted Subs, expected to open near the University of North Texas this summer. Located in the Epoch on Eagle residential and shopping complex, the eatery will be Cheba’s fifth in Texas, with another open in Deep Ellum. The brand’s subs, Krispy Bar treats and other munchies don’t contain cannabis, but owners and fans say they’re still some of the best around.
In closings, Denton lost a popular local brewery when Armadillo Ale Worksannounced late last month that it was closing its doors. Citing debts incurred because of the pandemic, the brewery abruptly announced March 27 the day would be its last in operation. Armadillo, founded in 2010, was located at 221 S. Bell Ave. in downtown Denton.
As one Denton business is proving, though, closure is not always the end. Patriot Sandwich Co., which shuttered in November, reopened in March after a $45,000 donation from a North Texas woman. The shop at 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 203, is run by veteran David Jordan and benefits We Got Your Six, a charity created by Jordan to combat veteran homelessness.
Finally in restaurant news, two Denton eateries are getting facelifts.
Milpa Kitchen & Cantina has been revamping the restaurant’s interior, with plans to unveil the cantina’s new look in late April. Milpa, at 820 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 101, has maintained normal hours during the remodel.
North Point Cafe, meanwhile, underwent light renovations to add new custom seating to the restaurant’s community room last month. The cafe, normally open for breakfast and lunch, will also begin remaining open for dinner until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, starting April 28.
