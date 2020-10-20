After a flood of closures amid the government shutdown this summer, some new businesses are opening their doors.
Denton has a new bar, Vinyl Lounge, a retro-themed bar based around music. With more than 1,600 vinyl records and “Bring Your Own Vinyl” nights, the music is the focus of the experience with an extensive drink menu, beer and wine. Its address is technically 314 Hickory St., but the entrance door is on Russell Street.
Also, we missed it, but a new boutique opened in July on the downtown Square. 3 Wishes Market is open where Market on Oak was located at 108 W. Oak St. and has collectibles, gifts and home decor. The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Tried and True Salon is moving out of its portion of the Bearded Lady to 110 West Oak St., Suite A — the former home of Wine Squared. The specialty barbershop and hair stylist is known for vibrant hair dye and coloring and should be up and running in the new space in the coming months.
There’s also a new fried chicken option: Gangnam Chicken opened at the end of September at 321 W. Hickory St., the former home of Rock N Roll Sushi. The shop specializes in Korean-style fried chicken and has rice bowls, boba tea and smoothies.
Another Korean restaurant is now serving in Denton: MiSeoul food truck. The truck is primarily located at Armadillo Ale Works.
It’s one of several new trucks to pop up during the pandemic. Mudea’s Cafe and Streets Eats Catering are also new and parking around town at places like Austin Street Truck Shop at East Side Denton. Find them on social media to see their hours and locations.