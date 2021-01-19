Fresh doughnuts from traditional to varieties coated with candies, cookies and other creative flavors are coming with Amy’s Donuts at 2410 I-35 Frontage Road. This will be the company’s fifth location and first in Texas, and will be open 24 hours for its mix of treats. While a grand opening hasn’t been set, hype has surrounded the opening online, and staff are being trained now to open in the coming weeks.
While you wait for doughnuts, there is a new coffee shop in town. Fort Worth original Sons Coffee opened its second location in a commercial strip at 1431 E. McKinney St. earlier this month. The 4,300-square-foot coffee shop, which offers house-roasted brews and specialty coffee, held its grand opening Jan. 7-8.
The opening comes as a longtime favorite coffee shop closes its doors. Aura Coffee, a longtime staple in the Fry Street area, has closed in an attempt to recover from business losses due to the pandemic. In a Facebook post at the end of 2020, ownership said: “We hope to reopen, though we do not know when that will be. With luck, we will be serving you all again very soon.”
Other businesses that suffered the effects of the pandemic are finding new ways to reinvent themselves and expand.
A new virtual reuse store that has its roots in SCRAP Denton, a longtime local staple that shut its doors in July amid the pandemic, is open for business. Launched by SCRAP alumni Kari Meyercord-Westerman and Heather Leigh Hoskins, the online shop Thistle Creative Reuse sells donated arts and crafts supplies and offers virtual workshops on creative reuse. Thistle accepts local donations and delivers supplies within Denton, and ships throughout North Texas.
Soma Massage Therapy, a locally-owned massage studio that was forced to shut down for months, has opened a second location at Twisted Bodies Pilates + Yoga. Opened on Jan. 8, the location remains appointment-only and is stressing extra precautions to avoid coronavirus transmission.